Übel Blatt Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The premiere of Übel Blatt with a flashback, where fans saw the empire’s strongest warrior Ascheriit get betrayed and slain by his comrades. They usurp his glory and are falsely hailed as the Seven Heroes. Decades later, the empire continued to thrive in deceitful peace.

Fans then saw Koinzell, a mysterious boy with elvish powers, rescue Peepi from corrupt monks. Joined by Weid and Altea, the group evaded pursuers through an underground passage only to face a monstrous beast. Koinzell’s latent power then surfaced, annihilating the creature.

As they neared escape, the monk leader and the daunting Rangzatz block their path. Übel Blatt Episode 2 will see Koinzell battle with Rangzatz, whose magic sword neutralizes elvish powers. During this battle, he will fall to the monastery’s depths and face elite monk warriors.

This subterranean fortress once hosted Koinzell’s comrades, Ergnach and Ascheriit, during a fateful mission. Using their crafted trap array, Koinzell will overcome his enemies, reaching an ancient altar. Here, Ergnach’s life-activated ritual created the Thousand Stone Spears wall.

Koinzell will unseal the ritual, potentially unleashing its overwhelming power. Titled ‘Unter Morgen Monde (Under The Moonlight),’ Übel Blatt Episode 2 will air on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 12:30 am JST, but due to time zone differences, most international viewers can watch it on Friday, January 17, 2025.

In Japan, Übel Blatt Episode 2 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and other affiliated networks, with later airings on BS Nippon, Kansai TV, and AT-X. Worldwide, Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive streaming rights and will release the episode one hour after its Japanese broadcast, requiring a subscription to watch.

