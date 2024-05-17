Rick and Morty Anime: Makers Share First Synopsis; Here's What It is About

Warner Bros' Rick and Morty: The Anime is coming later this year. The anime will focus on the multiverse and will be released with Adult Swim and Max later this year. While Rick and Morty Season 8 may not be available on Adult Swim until 2025, fans are eagerly anticipating the new entry in the franchise.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is an animated science fiction sitcom series created and developed by Takashi Sano and produced by Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment, and Telecom Animation Film for Adult Swim. The third series in the franchise, based on the animated series of the same name by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, it stars Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, reprising their roles from the Japanese dub of the original series.

Rick and Morty: The Anime shares its first synopsis

During the Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation, while revealing their new slate of projects, Warner Bros. has shared a press release offering a new update on the Rick and Morty anime.

The story synopsis reads as such, "In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of Rick and Morty, Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."

Adult Swim also unveiled a preview for Rick and Morty: The Anime on May 13. In the 1-minute preview, a crab-shaped spaceship can be seen, which is later identified as a hostile craft, shot down on an alien planet. Morty is credited for the feat and he later becomes worshipped as the planet’s saviour.

The anime series will span 10 episodes which is led by director Takashi Sano with Adult Swim’s Jason DeMarco and Sola Entertainment’s Joseph Chou serving as producers, and animation production by Telecom Animation Film. The opening theme song, Love is Entropymis performed by OC from Code of Zero and written by OtoneZ.

Following are the main cast of the series:

Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez

Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith and President Morty

Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith

Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith

Jun Irie as Beth Smith and Space Beth

Following are the guest cast of the series:

Manabu Muraji as AI Driver and Hologram Transvestite

Yuki Minami as Hologram Girl

Hinata Tadokoro, Daiki Kobayashi, Hodaka Mieno, Nanami Yamashita, and Kazuya Saji as Future Beings

Misa Ishii as Jessica

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano shared back in May 2022 when the series was first announced. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

A brief about Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime revolves around the adventures of the members of the Smith household, in particular mad scientist and samurai Rick Sanchez, and his grandchildren, the 14-year-old Morty Smith, and the 17-year-old Summer Smith, whose parents, Jerry and Beth Smith, Rick's daughter, disapprove of their adventures.

Different versions of the characters, including the bespectacled genocider, President Morty Smith, inhabit other dimensions throughout the show's multiverse, with their personal characteristics varying from one reality to another.

A six-minute short film titled Samurai & Shogun aired unannounced on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on March 29, 2020, during the hiatus of the fourth season of Rick and Morty, before being uploaded to Adult Swim's YouTube channel the following day.

Another eight-minute short film titled Rick & Morty vs. Genocider aired unannounced on Toonami on July 26, 2020, debuting on YouTube slightly after. A third short film, titled Summer Meets God and also written and directed by Takashi Sano, was released on YouTube on August 2, 2021, and aired on Adult Swim the following day.

A fourth short film, titled The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, directed by Masaru Matsumoto and written by Naohiro Fukushima, was released on YouTube on October 10, 2021, and aired on Adult Swim the following day.

A fifth short film, titled Samurai & Shogun Part 2 and featuring the return of Samurai & Shogun's Kaichi Sato as writer and director, was released on YouTube on November 12, 2021 as part of the 2021 Adult Swim Festival. Due to all the positive reception of the previous five films, Adult Swim ordered Rick and Morty: The Anime.

