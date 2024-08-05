Vampire Hunter D: The Rose Princess Novel To Get Manga Adaptation? Here's What We Know

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Vampire Hunter D

Asahi Shimbun Publishing has revealed that artist Seiko Takaki will be returning to the series that will adapt the ninth volume, The Rose Princess. The Vampire Hunter D is a series of light novels written by Japanese author Hideyuki Kikuchi and illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. Vampire Hunter D made its debut in 1983.

Ever since then, 41 novels have been published in the main series, with some having as many as four volumes. With over 17 million copies sold worldwide, Vampire Hunter D is one of the best-selling book series in history. The new manga titled, ‘The Rose Princess’ began serialization on Asahi Shimbun’s Sonoroma+ website.

Vampire Hunter D: The Rose Princess will be released every fortnight (15th and 30th) in a month, with Dark Horse Comics releasing the English version. The series has its own anime, audio dramas, comic adaptation, and video game, along with a short story collection, art books, and even a supplemental guidebook.

The Rose Princess arc was launched in the 9th book by Hideyuki Kikuchi. It follows the life of citizens of Sakuri who have entered into a pact with the Rose Princess, who is served by the Four Knights of the Diane Rose. When they fail to offer her a sacrifice, the Princess goes on wrath, killing the villagers until the young man who foiled the ritual is caught.

It is a direct sequel to the previous chapter, The Rose Garden. When Hunter D learns of the villagers, he is caught between a string of challenges. It will be interesting to see if he manages to find the clues hidden amidst a trail of bloody roses. Also, fans cannot wait to see Seiko Takaki’s work once again.

Further details regarding the manga’s plot are not out as of now but we expect a similar adaption to the light novel series. Until then stay tuned for any updates on Vampire Hunter D!

