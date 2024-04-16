Viral Hit Episode 2: Yoo Ho-bin To Rise To Stardom! Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

The first episode of Viral Hit established Yoo's struggles, particularly with his bully, Woo Ji-hyuk, whose antagonistic behavior takes a significant toll on Yoo's well-being. However, after their fight is recorded and uploaded to their NewTuber channel, Yoo's fortunes are unexpectedly transformed.

With Yoo now deciding to work with Woo to unveil various bullies, Viral Hit Episode 2 is sure to be just as entertaining as it introduces new characters and further expands on Yoo's journey through the ups and downs of life. Keep reading to find out more about Viral Hit Episode 2’s release date and more.

Release date and streaming details of Viral Hit Episode 2

Viral Hit Episode 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, April 18, at 12:55 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, April 17 at around 8:00 am PT / 11:55 am ET. Japanese viewers can catch Viral Hit Episode 2 on Fuji TV, a prominent anime platform in the country. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

What to expect in Viral Hit Episode 2

In Viral Hit Episode 2, viewers can anticipate seeing more of the evolving dynamic between Yoo and Woo as they navigate their newfound roles as NewTubers. With their partnership forged through conflict and financial gain, the next stage of their journey is bound to bring forth new challenges and opportunities.

Furthermore, Viral Hit Episode 2 is likely to introduce additional characters who are bullies that will feature in their next video, especially given the episode’s preview. As Yoo and Woo continue to attract attention on their channel, they may find themselves entangled in some trouble with their school’s authorities due to its violent nature, either forcing them to change tactics to stay ahead in the competitive world of NewTube, or give up altogether.

Viral Hit Episode 1 recap

In Viral Hit Episode 1, viewers are introduced to Yoo Ho-bin, a young man whose life is a constant struggle as he juggles the responsibilities of studying and working to finance his mother's cancer treatment. Despite his best efforts, Yoo finds himself relentlessly bullied by classmates, particularly by Woo Ji-hyuk, who is his primary tormentor.

The first episode of Viral Hit paints a vivid picture of Yoo's daily ordeal, making it clear the kind of physical and emotional toll he endures from the bullying. Woo's intimidation tactics escalate to the point where he brazenly enters Yoo's home, so he will be able to use his NewTube account. Yoo makes ramen for him but trips, which leads to the two having a physical fight, and the entire altercation is captured on camera and then uploaded onto the internet.

The next day, Yoo wakes up to an angry phone call from Woo demanding he remove the video. Yoo finally realizes that the video of their brawl has gone viral, garnering millions of views. This unexpected turn of events earns Yoo a substantial sum of money. Woo ends up getting bullied now that the video has made him a laughingstock as well. Woo initially demands a share of the profits from Yoo and his desire to salvage his damaged reputation, though Yoo refuses and the two fight once more.

Woo later discloses that this fight had been videotaped as well, and offers to make Yoo some money as his producer. As Viral Hit Episode 1 concludes, Yoo and Woo reach an agreement to continue recording and monetizing their fights, albeit with Yoo firmly in control of the financial arrangement.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more on Yoo Ho-bin’s journey to fame in Viral Hit.