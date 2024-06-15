Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109: Wll this Finally Be The End Of No. 9? Release Date, Where To Read, And More

As the Kaiju No. 8 manga fandom heats up with excitement over Mina Ashiro’s return to battle, fans can only ardently await the release of the upcoming chapter for further details on the epic fight against No. 9. Keep reading to find out Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109’s release date, expected plot and more.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9: Raid on Tachikawa Base Arc begins; SPOILERS From The Manga

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 is set to release on Thursday, June 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. Most international fans can expect it to be available on Thursday, June 20, at around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET. Keep in mind that release times vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 on official platforms like Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump+ app post-release. Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters, ensuring broad accessibility. Alternatively, the Shonen Jump+ app offers complete series access through a subscription service.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10: Hoshina To Lose To No. 10; Release Date, Where To Stream, Plot Spoilers And More

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109

With Mina's official return to the battle, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 will likely see Kafka and Mina working in tandem against No. 9. The combined efforts of the duo are expected to shift the momentum of the fight back in their favor, leveraging their coordinated attacks. While an immediate victory is unlikely, their teamwork should effectively challenge No. 9's dominance.

Advertisement

No. 9, sensing the tide turning, will likely grow anxious about time, especially considering the inevitability of Ichikawa's reinforcements wearing down his foot soldiers. Given No. 9's role as the primary antagonist throughout the series, his escalating desperation and the reunion of Kafka and Mina will hopefully set up Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 109 as his final battle.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kaiju No. 8 Cast Explains How Hindi Anime Dubbing Is Different From Traditional Voice Acting

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 recap

Titled ‘Propagating despair…!,’ Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 opens with Kafka struggling against No. 9's new form. The enemy's early attacks are brutal, resulting in Kafka losing his arm and leg, which he quickly regenerates. He likens the battle to fighting both No. 9 and No. 2 simultaneously, feeling increasingly overwhelmed as the battle went on.

Kafka manages to land a hit using his altered fighting style, but it proves insufficient to bring No. 9 down. As the fight drags on, Kafka's advantage diminishes due to No. 9 learning his moves. The chapter then sees the two exchange a number of powerful blows, where Kafka realizes he must employ his new moves regardless of the cost.

Advertisement

Konomi Okonogi observes that Kafka is running out of time and energy in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108. However, Soshiro Hoshina identifies a more critical issue through a flashback: if Kafka remains in his Kaiju form for too long, he risks being unable to revert to his human state. Kafka knew this and still decided to fight as he was determined to end the fight on his terms.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub Cast Shares Hilarious BTS Recording Moments; Kafka's Vomit Scene Sparks Laughter

Kafka then executes a full-strength move targeting No. 9's core, but No. 9 dodges and counters using the Sixth Form: God of Thunder. This attack exposes Kafka's core, allowing No. 9 to grab and begin crushing it while taunting Kafka, claiming victory. However, Kafka refuses to concede. Coughing up blood, he partially transforms back into his human form as he tells No. 9 it wasn’t over yet.

As Kafka thinks about his childhood days with Mina Ashiro, a powerful blast destroys the arm holding Kafka’s core. No. 9 is surprised, but before he can react, another blast hits him in the body, blasting him away from Kafka. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 concludes as Mina appears, scolding Kafka for his reckless behavior and assuring him she was right by his side.

Advertisement

For more updates on the battle against No. 9 in the Kaiju No. 8 manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108: Kafka May Lose In The Battle Against No. 9; Release Date, Where To Read And More