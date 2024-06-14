Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10: Hoshina To Lose To No. 10; Release Date, Where To Stream, Plot Spoilers And More

In the last episode, Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina managed to slice up the new humanoid kaiju that attacked the base. However, now the JAKDF faces a massive Daikaiju as No. 10 transforms. Since Soshiro specializes in facing smaller kaiju, this could spell trouble for him.

The manga spoilers reveal the outcome of the battle, so keep reading to learn more. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, streaming details, and other aspects of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10: release date and where to stream

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 is scheduled to debut on Saturday, July 15, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. This corresponds to an early morning release around 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 2:00 pm GMT on the same day, though exact times may differ due to time zone variances. For international viewers, the latest episode will be accessible on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. Availability may vary by region.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 plot spoilers

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10 will be titled Exposure, and will likely see Soshiro Hoshina be overpowered against the now huge Kaiju No. 10. According to the manga, while Hoshina does manage to dodge the kaiju's attacks and climbs onto it, his blades are not able to penetrate deeply enough into the monster’s skin.

His suit will also overheat, putting him at greater risk. Deciding to end the fight quickly, Soshiro will face additional threats from the wyvern-type kaiju as well. Eventually, Hoshina will be struck, causing Konomi to lose hope. Kafka will attempt to transform despite Reno’s dissuasion, but is stopped when Mina Ashiro comes to the rescue in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 10.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 is titled Raid on Tachikawa Base, and begins in the middle of the night at Tachikawa Base. Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina is at his desk going over the research on Kaiju No. 8, and Kafka is on the balcony taking a break. Just as he turns to return to bed, he sees flames rain down on Tachikawa Base and realizes they were under attack.

A barrage of fireballs strikes the surrounding buildings, waking the sleeping officers. Hoshina contacts the operations center, learning that dozens of kaijus with fortitude 6.0 and above are attacking from the air. He quickly suits up, orders the night crew and off-duty officers into action, and notes the coordinated nature of the assault.

Kafka spots wyvern-type kaijus circling and informs Hoshina that these types never attack in groups, indicating a powerful leader. Hoshina's suspicions are confirmed when he encounters a red humanoid kaiju who seeks the strongest human at the base in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9. Hoshina steps up to fight the creature, later dubbed Kaiju No. 10.

Operator Okonogi reports that the kaiju's fortitude is 8.3, classifying it as a Daikaiju. Hoshina orders Ryo Ikaruga to command the defense while he deals with the monster. The fight between Hoshina and the humanoid kaiju begins with some intense blows exchanged. Kaiju No. 10 then commands the wyvern-like kaijus, which screech in reply.

Meanwhile, Defense Force officers struggle to damage the wyverns until Kafka informs them that their back armor is weaker. Haruichi Izumo and Aoi Kaguragi respond by trying to attack their backs, but are thwarted when the kaijus work together. Kikoru Shinomiya, wielding a massive ax, decimates a kaiju about to harm them in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9.

A flashback reveals that her weapon is a high-tech weapon given to her by Mina Ashiro and Hoshina. In the present, she uses it to generate massive shockwaves for additional impact and then partners with Reno Ichikawa due to his use of freeze rounds for greater effect. At the Vice-Captain’s location, Hoshina realizes that the kaiju was enjoying the battle.

Hoshina leads the kaiju to the training ground to minimize base damage – though the gate is destroyed anyway. Hoshina manages to slice up its arm as he activates his combat power to 92%, and the kaiju compliments his strength in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9. Elsewhere, Akari Minase is saved by Kafka, who transforms his legs for a speed boost.

Reno and Kikoru finish off the attacking kaiju, and additional Defense Force units arrive to turn the tide of the battle. Hoshina continues his fight with the humanoid kaiju, who regenerates and expresses its thrill at having a worthy opponent.

As Hoshina lands more devastating attacks, Kaiju No. 10 begins to transform. It increases its size and power to fortitude 9.0, which Kafka senses even in his human form. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 ends as massive kaiju opens its head-mouth and roars, its eye glowing eerily.

