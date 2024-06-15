Kagurabachi Chapter 37: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the last chapter of Kagurabachi, Hakuri Sazanami unlocked his full potential as the bearer of both Isou and the Storeroom, akin to the first leader of the Sazanami clan. Employing his most powerful Isou yet, he swiftly overcame Soya Sazanami.

He then witnessed the end of his twin brother Tenri but decided to complete their mission instead of grieving. Now, as he and Chihiro head towards the door, fans can only wonder what will happen next in Kagurabachi Chapter 37. Keep reading for the release date, expected plot, and more.

Kagurabachi Chapter 37: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 37 willbe releasede on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #29, as reported by MANGAPlus. Due to worldwide time zone differences, some international fans may be able to read the chapter on June 16, 2024, depending on their location. It's important to note that the exact release time will vary accordingly.

For international fans, Kagurabachi Chapter 36 will be digitally available for free on several Shueisha platforms, such as the MANGAPlus website and app, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's website. While the first and the three most recent chapters are freely accessible on these platforms, accessing the complete Kagurabachi series may require a subscription to the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Kagurabachi Chapter 37

Kagurabachi Chapter 37 will likely follow Chihiro and Hakuri as they attempt to open the door to the Sazanami cemetery. However, they may encounter unforeseen obstacles due to a backup plan set by Kyora Sazanami, given that he has been watching them until now.

Concurrently, Kagurabachi Chapter 37 might shift focus to Hiyuki Kagari's battle against the Sazanami fighters. Unleashing the full power of her Flame Bone, Hiyuki will likely dismantle her opponents. After her victory, she might join forces with Chihiro and Hakuri.

Kagurabachi Chapter 36 recap

Titled Geniuses, Kagurabachi Chapter 36 opens with a flashback where Shiba explains to Hakuri the stages of becoming a sorcerer. Shiba describes how one must summon and circulate Spirit Energy through their body before unleashing it as sorcery.

He says that the type of sorcery an individual can perform is pre-determined at birth and must be intuitively understood to unravel its mysteries further. Shiba believes that Hakuri, being from the Sazanami clan, possesses the innate power of Isou.

In the present, Soya Sazanami observes the tools he once used to torture Hakuri lying on the ground. Hakuri senses another power within him in Kagurabachi Chapter 36. Recalling his father's words, Soya finally comprehends the situation but struggles to believe it.

Another flashback shows Kyora Sazanami telling Soya he will inherit the Storehouse, forfeiting the use of Isou. Kyora explains that only the first clan head could wield both Isou and the Storehouse, sorcery considered heretical and passed down through a sacred ritual rather than bloodline.

Returning to the present, Hakuri is shown with the Storehouse's symbolic eye mask in Kagurabachi Chapter 36. Soya is shocked to realize his younger brother is a maverick like their ancestor. Soya charges at Hakuri and holds him by the throat, disbelieving that his ‘useless’ little brother was an unprecedented genius.

Hakuri recalls the ice girl's words, regretting not showing her hope. He apologizes to her internally, vowing to prove that there was hope outside the cage. The narrator reveals that Hakuri had been subconsciously using most of his Spirit Energy to maintain the Storehouse. Now fully aware, he unleashes his maximum Spirit Energy, demonstrating his strongest Isou to defeat Soya.

Kagurabachi Chapter 36 then shifts to Chihiro's battle against Tenri. Realizing that half-hearted attacks won't suffice, Chihiro unleashes the final Mei of Cloud Gouger. Despite Tenri's efforts, he succumbs to the side effects of Datenseki and is blown away.

Tenri uses his last breath to apologize to his father for being unable to fulfill his duty. Chihiro, hearing this, has a pained expression on his face. Kagurabachi Chapter 36 concludes with Hakuri arriving at the scene, telling Chihiro they must head to the door to stop the auction as Kyora Sanazami watches with his mouth agape.

For more updates on Hakuri and Chihiro’s journey during the Rakuzaichi Arc in the Kagurabachi manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

