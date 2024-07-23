Who Is Hagoromo Otsutsuki In Naruto? Character Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto manga and anime

Hagoromo Otsutsuki is much known to the Earth’s population as the Sage of Six Paths in Naruto. He is the founder of ninshū, which led to the creation of the ninja world. In that regard, he is also considered as the ancestor of shinobi. He was the son of Princess Kaguya and became the first jinchūriki when he sealed the Ten-Tails. He later split its chakra into nine-tailed beasts, one of which was sealed within Naruto Uzumaki.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki is indeed a good guy for his actions brought peace to the war-torn world, which made him widely known as Kono Yo No Kyūseishu (Savior of Worlds). Perhaps the only controversial decision came in choosing his successor, but it is up for debate. Here’s everything you need to know about the Great Sage.

History of Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo was the elder twin brother of Hamura. They were sons of Princess Kaguya who ate the forbidden Chakra Fruit of the God Tree that appeared once a millennium. She used the powers to spread peace but was angered once she realized her sons could also control chakra. For a long period, the brothers were ignorant of their mother’s true nature.

It is after their interaction with Gamamaru that they learn the truth. Kaguya decides to merge with God Tree into Ten-Tails, which attempts to reclaim her chakra. The war between the mother and sons lasts for months, destroying surrounding lands in the process. They finally defeat their mother and free the world from her Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki’s Sons

Hagoromo traveled the world, teaching everyone he met about ninshū, while also falling in love with a woman and having 2 kids, Indra and Asura. As they grew up, Indra turned out to be a child prodigy while Asura was the polar opposite of his brother. When he felt the time had come to select a successor, he sent his sons on 2 separate missions.

Indira quickly returns after completing the mission while Asura returns after a year with many people from the village he saved, teaching them the ways of ninshū. Much to everyone’s surprise, Hagoromo decides to name Asura his successor, which angers Indra, who storms off. Years later, when Hagoromo is on his deathbed, Indra returns, vowing to destroy ninshū forever.

In the final moments, Hagoromo created a tablet that could only be understood by Rinnegan, so that Indra and his descendants could stop the endless hatred. Hagoromo also appears to Naruto and Sasuke in the series, explaining how they are this generation’s Indra and Asura and giving them the power to stop Madara Uchiha. Hagoromo Otsutsuki aimed to maintain peace but perhaps his treatment of Indra was a bit harsh which led to major events in Naruto. However, the Sage always made sure to make amends for everything he did wrong.

