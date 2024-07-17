Will Takehiko Inoue's Vagabond Ever Get An Anime Adaptation? Here's What Report Hints

Takehiko Inoue’s Vagabond is one of the most renowned manga series. The manga began serialization back in 1998 and has entertained thousands of fans with its gripping storyline and well-built characters. However, one complaint that fans have always had with this manga is the absence of an anime adaptation.

Recently, there has been speculation and excitement among fans as it was revealed that the creators of the highly successful Netflix animated series Arcane have expressed interest in adapting Vagabond into an anime. This potential adaptation has sparked hope among fans that they may finally see their favorite manga brought to life on screen.

Fortiche is interested in making a Vagabond anime

According to a report from Crunchyroll, Pascal Charrue, co-founder of the French animation studio Fortiche, expressed keen interest in adapting Takehiko Inoue’s Vagabond into an anime. Known for their work on the acclaimed Netflix series Arcane, Fortiche discussed their upcoming project, Penelope of Sparta, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024.

When asked if he could adapt any manga into an anime with his team, which one he would choose, Charrue answered with Vagabond. He said that Takehiko Inoue’s work is a masterpiece with amazing artwork that he would love to bring to life. He also mentioned the creator of Monster, Naoki Urasawa but added that his work has seen a lot of anime adaptations.

Charrue also emphasized the importance of selecting manga that would benefit from animation and expressed concern about maintaining the original pacing during adaptation, a common challenge in anime production.

Advertisement

So, will Vagabond receive an anime adaptation?

Although Pascal Charrue expressed his interest in making a Vagabond anime, it was not a confirmation of any sort. Thus, we do not know whether the acclaimed manga will ever actually be animated. Although fans have been waiting for Vagabond’s anime adaptation for years now, we do not know whether it is ever coming out.

However, if Vagabond were to be animated, Fortiche would be the best choice for it. The studio did a phenomenal job with Arcane, which is based in the League of Legends universe. If Netflix also gets involved with them like they did with Arcane, then Takehiko Inoue’s Vagabond might get the much-deserved anime adaptation that fans have been anticipating.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More