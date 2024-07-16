Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are fervently awaiting the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264, especially after the intense events of the previous chapter. With Sukuna seemingly on the brink of defeat, as Hana Kurusu's Jacob's Ladder attack lands, fans are now anxious to see if this will finally mark the end of the King of Curses.

The previous chapter heightened said anxiety with Yuta in Gojo's body, battling fiercely against Sukuna and collapsing. Chapter 263 brought many more significant developments, culminating in what could truly be Sukuna's final moments.

However, fans will need to wait a bit longer to discover Sukuna's fate, as the manga is on a break next week. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter as it drops, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264: Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 is slated for release on Monday, July 29, at 12 am JST. This will translate to a daytime release internationally on July 28, 2024, at around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on different time zones worldwide.

To read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264, fans can access official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus. While Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the chapters, Shonen Jump Plus requires a subscription.

Advertisement

Expected plot in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 will likely focus on Megumi Fushiguro, perhaps even revealing his awareness of the efforts Yuji and the others have made to rescue him. Despite this, he may still struggle to fight back, even as Jacob's Ladder begins hitting Sukuna.

The chapter should then shift to Yuji and Todo, who will continue calling out to Megumi, urging him to fight. As Sukuna weakens under the relentless attack, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 may also explore his desperation and potential strategies to counteract the Cursed Technique.

Given the direct hit from Jacob's Ladder, Sukuna is expected to be significantly weakened, possibly leading to his temporary defeat and the freeing of Megumi. However, the merger Sukuna holds the key to could be triggered, adding another layer of danger as the stage sets up for the next phase of the battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 begins with the clash between Yuta's Unlimited Void and Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine domains, which simultaneously results in both being shattered. Sukuna comes out of the collision severely burned but confirms that Yuta managed to land Hollow Purple, albeit with limited control.

Advertisement

As Yuta exits the domain, Todo and Yuji join him in attacking Sukuna. Yuta unfortunately collapses due to the strain of using Kenjaku's Cursed Technique, which he couldn't sustain as Kenjaku would. Todo and Yuji then rush to Sukuna. Sukuna uses a Black Flash to break Todo's Vibraslap, but Todo ingeniously activates Boogie Woogie by slapping the Vibraslap against his head.

This allows him to swap positions with the barrier shards floating around, maintaining their assault on Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263. Yuji aims his Dismantle attacks at the barrier between Sukuna and Megumi’s souls, causing Sukuna to regurgitate and consume three fingers.

Todo tries to swap positions one more time but seems to fail initially. However, he extends his technique’s range through a Binding Vow, successfully swapping in Hana Kurusu. A flashback reveals that Yuta had asked Hana to use Jacob's Ladder as a final move against Sukuna.

Advertisement

This was done by leveraging Copy's true strength of having two of the same card. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 concludes with Hana unleashing Angel's Maximum Output: Jacob's Ladder directly at Sukuna.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.