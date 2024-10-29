Wind Breaker Chapter 160: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Furin relished a festive gathering alongside Shishitoren, Roppoichiza, and Gravel in the last chapter of Wind Breaker. Following their expressions of gratitude for everyone's contributions, Umemiya and the group indulged in a delightful feast.

Wind Breaker Chapter 160: Release date and where to read

Wind Breaker Chapter 160 is scheduled for release on October 30, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can find the new chapter on Kodansha's K Manga website, which is the exclusive official platform for reading Wind Breaker in English.

While the manga service is currently limited to the United States, Wind Breaker Chapter 160 can be accessed through both its mobile app and website. Readers can also enjoy free chapters on the platform, although these are significantly behind the latest releases. Weekly updates for the free chapters are provided every Monday.

Expected plot in Wind Breaker Chapter 160

Wind Breaker Chapter 160 will likely reveal more about Tomiyama’s conversation with Sakura, initiated in the previous chapter. Tomiyama’s undisclosed message may pertain to upcoming developments with other gangs, possibly involving new alliances or rivalries, as Furin’s victory has elevated its status among various factions.

With Furin having solidified its position after a fierce battle, there is a suggestion that their peaceful moment may be brief, potentially paving the way for fresh conflicts. Such recognition from rival gangs could spark challenges or clashes soon, posing a test to Furin's recent gains.

Wind Breaker Chapter 160 may further explore how Furin deals with this heightened attention and whether the alliances established during the Noroshi fight will hold strong if new tensions arise. This conversation could mark the beginning of a new, more intense arc for Furin and its allies.

Wind Breaker Chapter 159 recap

Wind Breaker Chapter 159, titled Celebratory Toast, sees Furin High gather on their rooftop nearly a month after their victory over Noroshi, marking this with a celebratory event. Nirei helps set up the venue with other students, and Taigi arrives with parasols.

It is revealed that Furin’s recent defensive battle with Noroshi inflicted damages that required a month of repairs. Once everything is ready, Umemiya, Furin’s leader, enthusiastically announces the party's start, expressing gratitude for everyone’s efforts.

He extends a special acknowledgment to allied groups Shishitoren, Roppoichiza, and Gravel, whose support was essential to Furin’s success, even bowing as a sign of appreciation in Wind Breaker Chapter 159.

Umemiya then builds excitement by introducing a menu of meat skewers and home-grown vegetables. The event proceeds with lively toasts and a grilling session where first-year Sakura struggles, humorously admonished by Sugishita for mishandling the vegetables.

Roppoichiza members eventually relieve the first-years, allowing them a break. Wind Breaker Chapter 159 closes with Tomiyama and Togame engaging Sakura in conversation.

