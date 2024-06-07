Wistoria: Wand and Sword Anime - Release Date, Theme Song, And More Details Unveiled With New PV

A new promotional video released by the staff of the Wistori: Wand and Sword anime finally revealed the release date for this Summer 2024 anime series. Other than the airing date, the video also revealed some other details such as the opening and ending themes of the show, and some additional cast members.

Based on a manga series of the same name written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is set in a world of magic. It revolves around a man named Will Serfort who wants to become a Magic Vander but cannot use magic and is a swordsman. The manga series began publishing Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Here is what you need to know about the manga adaptation.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime release date, streaming details, and cast

It was announced by the anime staff on the show’s official Twitter account that the first episode of Wistoria: Wand and Sword is coming out on July 7th, 2024, Sunday, at 4:30 p.m. JST. The episodes will come out every Sunday and will air on 28 TBS-affiliated channels in Japan. Afterward, the episodes will be available on various streaming services from 5:30 p.m. JST.

The new PV gave us a sneak peek into the magical world of Wistoria: Wand and Sword and what we may expect from the anime. Other than the stunning animation style, we also got to know the opening and ending theme songs of the anime from the PV. The opening theme song of Wistoria: Wand and Sword is Fire and Fear by Penguin Research and the ending theme song of the anime is Frozen which is performed by TRUE.

Some additional voice cast members for the upcoming anime were also revealed in the PV. This includes Kazuki Ura in the role of Gordon Valley, Tomohiro Ono in the role of Liliel Mars, Rumi Okubo in the role of Iris X. Stella Maris, Reiko Suzuki in the role of Cauldron, and Shinya Takahashi in the role of Lunais Areito.

Alongside that, we will also see Jun Fukuyama in the role of Cariot Instia Wiseman, Hochu Otsuka in the role of Aron Masterias Old King, Atsushi Tamaru in the role of Jorua Moraine, Sora Amamiya in the role of Elnor Ljos Alf, and Akio Otsuka in the role of Logwell.

The main cast members of the anime were previously revealed to be Kohei Amasaki as Will Serfort, Satomi Amano as Colette Loire, Akira Sekine as Elfaria, and Aoi Inase as Kiki. Other than this, the anime will also have Masaki Mizunaka as Sion, Kengo Kawanishi as Wignall, Tetsuya Kakihara as Julius, Lynn as Lihanna, Koji Yusa as Edward, and Tomokazu Seki as Workner Norgram.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword staff and plot

The newest promotional video also revealed the staff members working on the anime. Wistoria: Wand and Sword is being jointly produced by Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures. Tatsuya Yoshihara is the director of the anime with Sayaka Ono as its character designer and chief animation director. The monsters in the anime are designed by Ryou Akikuzi, Raita Sunaga, and Yoshirou Harada. The sound director of the anime is Hiroto Morishita with Yuki Hayashi as the music composer at Lantis.

Based on Fujino Ōmori’s manga series, the Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime will focus on the character of Will Serfort. The protagonist joins the Regarden Magic Academy to fulfill a promise he had made to his childhood best friend to reach the top of the magical world. However, the problem lies in the fact that Will cannot use any magic. But he is still determined to make it as the best swordsman of the land with his talent in the craft.

