World Trigger Chapter 241: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

World Trigger Chapter 241 is set to focus on the Wakamura Squad 11’s 7th match, against the noteworthy Suwa Squad 7. With their no loss streak so far, the upcoming chapter may hold a twist in their fates. Keep reading to find out more about the chapter’s release date, where to read, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

World Trigger Chapter 241: Release date and where to read

World Trigger Chapter 241 is set to release on Thursday, May 2 at 12:00 am JST, which translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, May 1 in most countries. Please note that release times vary due to time zone differences. The World Trigger manga is currently being serialized monthly in Shonen Jump Square magazine, but international readers can access it on Viz Media's official website and Shueisha's MANGAPlus.

Expected plot of World Trigger Chapter 241

In World Trigger Chapter 241, titled The Away Mission Test: Part 37, Suwa's Squad 7 will likely bring forth a great challenge for Wakamura's Squad 11. There may be intense strategizing and tactical maneuvers as both squads vie for victory. Since the Guaranteed Draw strategy was discussed this chapter, we may see Suwa’s Squad 7 utilize it against them.

However, it is also possible Suwa's Squad 7 will unveil an entirely new strategy instead, or utilize their unique strengths to gain an advantage. However, Wakamura's Squad 11, bolstered by their recent successes and growing understanding of their formation's key dynamics, will likely put up a fierce defense and strive to maintain their winning streak in World Trigger Chapter 241.

World Trigger Chapter 240 recap

World Trigger Chapter 240, titled The Away Mission Test: Part 36, begins with Mai expressing her hunger despite having eaten recently. Hayato Uno of Kusakabe Squad appears with block food snacks, which Mai eagerly consumes. The scene shifts to the Monitor Room where Saeki Ryuji and Kusakabe Saki discuss which squad to focus on during the tests. Kusakabe volunteers to watch Suwa's Squad 7 while Ryuji monitors Wakamura's Squad 11.

Meanwhile, Wakamura's Squad 11 makes preparations for the Special Battle Simulation Exercise (1). They discuss their unit loadout and strategy for the upcoming matches. In Match 1 against Kuruma's Squad 5, they face a challenge from the opposing Longshooter Units. Despite some unexpected maneuvers from the enemy, the match ends in a draw.

In Match 2 against Kodera's Squad 6, Wakamura's Squad 11 emerges victorious with a significant point spread, showcasing the effectiveness of their strategy. In World Trigger Chapter 240, Wakamura’s Squad 11 reflect on their opponents' reliance on combo strategies and the importance of creativity in winning battles.

Next, they face Ninomiya's Squad 8 in Match 3, encountering formidable opponents with massive tower-like units. Despite their initial success in destroying one of the units, they face tough resistance and ultimately end up in a draw.

World Trigger Chapter 240 continues with Wakamura's Squad 11's matches against Kakizaki's Squad 3, Oji's Squad 2, and Kitazae's Squad 6. They achieve victories in some matches and narrowly escape defeats in others. As the chapter concludes, Wakamura's Squad 11 expresses confidence in their abilities as they prepare to face Suwa's Squad 7 in the next match.

