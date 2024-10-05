You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

The series You Are Ms. Servant, also known as ‘Kimi wa Meido-sama,’ will be experiencing an exciting transition from manga to anime with the release of its first episode during the Fall 2024 lineup. This adaptation is based on the popular manga series created by Shotan, which began serialization on Shogakukan's Sunday Webry platform in June 2020.

Produced by Felix Film, the anime features a talented team, including director Ayumu Watanabe, scriptwriter Deko Akao, and character designer Tomoyasu Kurashima. Don’t miss You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1 as it releases, and find out when it drops, what to expect and more details here.

But first, what is You Are Ms. Servant about?

You Are Ms. Servant is a romantic comedy about Hitoyoshi Yokoya, a high school student who lives alone. His quiet life takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious woman appears at his doorstep, dressed in a maid outfit, asking him to hire her.

Despite her graceful appearance and polite demeanor, she reveals her past as a skilled assassin. Initially hesitant, Hitoyoshi declines her offer, but after she saves him from a near-fatal accident, he changes his mind and allows her to stay as his maid.

Although she excels in assassination, her housekeeping skills are severely lacking, and she often makes clumsy mistakes. As they live together, the once-emotionless maid begins to experience new emotions and feelings, which she had never encountered before.

She asks Hitoyoshi to give her a name, and he chooses ‘Yuki.’ Over time, Yuki learns to appreciate family life, building cherished memories as she tries to leave her dark past behind. You Are Ms. Servant explores the humorous and heartwarming nuances of their life together, balancing action with moments of comedy and emotional growth.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block. A repeat broadcast will follow later that day on AT-X, and BS Asahi will also air the episode on October 12.

International viewers can stream You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1 on platforms like Crunchyroll starting on Saturday, October 5, 2024. It will also be available on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Ani-One Asia (via YouTube) for viewers in South and Southeast Asia.

What to expect in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1?

As per the anime’s official website, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1 will be titled ‘A Fateful Encounter with You’ (君と運命の出会い). The episode will introduce Hitoyoshi Yokoya, a high school student enjoying his summer vacation alone at home.

As stated earlier, his solitary life is interrupted when a beautiful woman dressed as a maid arrives at his house, requesting to be hired as his servant. Although initially captivated by her appearance, Hitoyoshi is taken aback when she casually reveals her expertise in assassination.

Understandably wary, he refuses her offer at first. However, the situation takes a turn when the woman saves him from a potential accident. Grateful for her intervention, Hitoyoshi decides to hire her as his maid despite her unconventional background in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1.

While her assassin skills are exceptional, it becomes evident that she struggles with basic household tasks, which will lead to several humorous situations as You Are Ms. Servant Episode 1 explores the start of their unusual cohabitation.

