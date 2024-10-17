You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of You Are Ms. Servant followed Hitoyoshi’s new maid’s days as she attempted to adapt to a normal life while getting over her fear of dogs. With the upcoming episode set to introduce Hitoyoshi’s little sister, fans are eager for it to drop this week.

Don’t miss You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3 to find out what Hitoyoshi’s family thinks about Yuki and their current arrangement. Keep reading to discover the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last episode.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3 will air in Japan on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans can access the episode earlier, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3 will first air on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations before later being aired on channels such as AT-X and BS Asahi. Japanese fans can stream the anime on several platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel.

Internationally, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will also feature the series. In South and Southeast Asia, as well as Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), Medialink will stream the series, allowing fans to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3 will be titled ‘You Are Yuki.’ The episode is expected to introduce Hitoyoshi's sister, Riko, who will be seen arriving at their home. Riko, known for her admiration of beautiful women, will be immediately intrigued by Yuki.

Upon learning about Yuki's assassin background, Riko eagerly engages with her, showing a particular interest in learning some of her techniques. The two quickly become friends, with Riko praising Yuki's unique culinary tastes.

The trio will later attend a local summer festival together, which Yuki will experience for the first time. In You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3, she will become especially delighted by the taste of sauce senbei made with her favorite Katsuta sauce.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 2 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 2, titled ‘You Want To Know,’ begins as Ms. Maid adjusts to her new life after leaving her assassin past behind. Her routine is disrupted when a puppy is left outside Hitoyoshi's house, and he decides to adopt it.

Advertisement

However, Ms. Maid struggles with a deep fear of dogs, stemming from a traumatic event during her assassin training. Despite her fear, she makes efforts to help care for the dog, wanting to support Hitoyoshi's decision.

As they spend time with the puppy, Ms. Maid thinks about her difficulties with everyday tasks and wonders if she can truly adapt to a normal lifestyle in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 2. Hitoyoshi reassures her that making mistakes is natural and encourages her to keep trying.

He also admits that while he was initially afraid of her assassin's past, he now recognizes her genuine kindness. Over time, Ms. Maid gradually overcomes her fear and forms a bond with the dog, whom Hitoyoshi names Agemochitaro.

Moved by his support, she asks Hitoyoshi to give her a name as well. He chooses ‘Yuki,’ meaning ‘snow’ in Japanese, inspired by her winter birth and her assassin name, Xue. Yuki, touched by the warmth behind this gesture, embraces her new identity in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 2.

Advertisement

For more updates from the You Are Ms. Servant anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.