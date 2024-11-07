You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of You Are Ms. Servant centered on Yuki’s confrontation with another assassin, Nitta/Grace, who took Hitoyoshi hostage in an attempt to gain leverage over her. The episode explored Yuki’s past as an assassin as well.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6 is set to reveal the repercussions of these events, so don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot and more details.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6 is slated to air in Japan on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international fans can watch the episode a day earlier, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. However, release times may vary by region.

In Japan, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6 will first air on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, followed by broadcasts on AT-X and BS Asahi. It will also be available for streaming on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel. International viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in select regions.

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6 will be titled You’re Quite Lonely, as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Grace reluctantly agree to a truce with Yuki. Under her guise as Nitta, she will then become the school’s new gym teacher, pledging to avoid further conflicts.

Advertisement

Yuki, meanwhile, will continue to adjust to an ordinary life, feeling fulfilled by small, everyday moments like successfully managing laundry—a task she once struggled with. She will also find herself experiencing moments of jealousy when she observes Hitoyoshi chatting with classmates in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5 recap

Titled ‘What You Want to Protect,’ You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5 begins as Nitta reveals her true identity as Grace, an assassin targeting Yuki to advance her own aspirations. Grace’s plan traces back to Yuki’s past, where Yuki, known as ‘Xue,’ once ranked fourth in the infamous Dragon’s Nine, earning her the title ‘White Wolf.’

Seeking to make a name for herself, Grace decides that eliminating Yuki would bring her the recognition and wealth she desires. As night falls, Yuki stays vigilant at Hitoyoshi’s side, prepared to counter Grace’s next move.

Advertisement

Grace breaks in, using the scent of Katsuda sauce to distract Yuki and take Hitoyoshi hostage. She then demands a showdown at the schoolyard, revealing her intentions to Hitoyoshi. When Yuki arrives, her assassin skills enable her to swiftly subdue Grace in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5.

Rather than ending her life, Yuki spares Grace, committing to her promise to live peacefully. Afterward, Yuki offers to leave if her past endangers Hitoyoshi, but he asks her to teach him self-defense as You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5 ends.

For more updates from the You Are Ms. Servant anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.