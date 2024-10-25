You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of You Are Ms. Servant introduced fans to Riko, Hitoyoshi's younger sister, who quickly takes to Yuki. The three of them then attended a summer festival, where Yuki decided to become Hitoyoshi’s classmate.

Don’t miss You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4 to learn more about how Hitoyoshi manages to conceal Yuki’s true identity as his maid as she begins school with him. Keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, and more details.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. International viewers can watch it earlier, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, though release times may vary by region.

In Japan, the episode will first be broadcast on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, followed by additional airings on AT-X and BS Asahi. Fans in Japan can stream the anime on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel.

Internationally, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4 will be available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, with Medialink streaming it in South and Southeast Asia, as well as Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand) on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4

As per the anime’s official website, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4 will be titled ‘You Won't Escape.’ The episode is set to follow Yuki as she adapts to life at Hitoyoshi’s high school, thanks to Riko’s arrangements. Under the guise of being Hitoyoshi’s cousin, ‘Yokoya Yuki,’ she joins his class.

Yuki will quickly begin participating in school activities, such as the Katsuta bread competition, and start to fit in with her new peers. However, a mishap will lead Hitoyoshi to the school infirmary, where he will meet a new, mysterious substitute nurse named Nitta. Yuki will perceive the woman’s presence as a potential threat in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3, titled ‘You are Ms. Yuki,’ sees Hitoyoshi's sister, Riko, arrive, bringing a new dynamic to the household. Initially captivated by Yuki’s appearance, Riko becomes fascinated by her history as a former assassin.

She decides to make Yuki the focus of her summer vacation project, interviewing her to learn about her past life. The three come across a flyer for a local summer festival and decide to attend. At the festival, Yuki and Riko grow closer, while Yuki enjoys the festivities without worrying about her past.

As they head home, a thief on a motorcycle targets Riko, but Yuki intervenes. She pursues the thief, puncturing his bike’s tire, and calls it ‘divine punishment’ as she stops him without resorting to lethal force in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3.

This experience and a conversation with Riko led Yuki to consider enrolling in school. You Are Ms. Servant Episode 3 concludes with Yuki unexpectedly joining Hitoyoshi's class as a new transfer student after the summer break.

