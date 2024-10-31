You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Just as Yuki and Hitoyoshi began adjusting to their new school life together, fans are introduced to Nitta, the school nurse who appears to be an assassin with intentions to disrupt Yuki’s peaceful existence.

The upcoming You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5 is expected to depict how Nitta’s presence affects Yuki and Hiroyoshi, so don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it and more.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Thanks to time zone differences, international fans can catch the episode a day earlier on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Keep in mind that release times may vary depending on your location.

In Japan, the episode will first be shown on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations before airing on AT-X and BS Asahi. Japanese fans can also stream it on platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will feature the series, while Medialink will stream You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5 in South and Southeast Asia, as well as Oceania (excluding Australia and New Zealand), on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5

With Nitta’s unsettling presence introduced in the last episode, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5 will likely explore the underlying tension between her and Yuki as Nitta appears intent on upsetting Yuki’s new life.

Advertisement

A confrontation between the two may reveal more of Nitta’s motives and history with Yuki, perhaps a hidden connection to Yuki’s past as an assassin. Overall, Nitta’s disruptive impact on Yuki’s pursuit of a peaceful lifestyle will persist in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 5.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4 recap

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4, titled ‘You Won’t Miss Out,’ begins as Yuki officially joins Hitoyoshi’s class, posing as his cousin. After school, Riko explains that she arranged for Yuki’s identity to stay a secret, and the trio begins enjoying school life together.

Yuki humorously applies her assassin skills to win a race for the popular katsuda bread, which she later shares with Hitoyoshi during lunch, marking a lighthearted moment. That evening, Riko jokingly suggests that Hitoyoshi marry Yuki, introducing a hint of awkwardness to their relationship.

Meanwhile, the three remain unaware of a strange cat-like creature observing them. The next day, Hitoyoshi injures his eye and visits the school infirmary in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 4, where he encounters Nitta, the new nurse, who displays suspicious interest in both him and Yuki.

Advertisement

Nitta attempts to exploit his vulnerability, stopping only when Yuki intervenes. Nitta dismisses her actions as a joke, but Yuki’s warning prompts Hitoyoshi to wonder if jealousy might be involved.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the You Are Ms. Servant anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.