Teogonia Episode 4: Kai Defeats The Org; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Teogonia Episode 4 will depict the aftermath of Kai’s battle with the Org and absorbing its Godstone, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
The last Teogonia episode, titled ‘Arbitration God,’ saw Olha, Jose, and Moloch discuss recent events in Eda village, with Moloch showing interest in Kai after learning he defeated a Macaque. Villagers teased Kai until Manso arrived. Jose thanked Kai privately and shared her decision to begin training.
Later, Kai followed a familiar bird sound to the valley and discovered enhanced physical abilities. There, he met Porek and the Koror people, who believed Kai to be the Arbitration God. After awakening divine powers granted by the Valley God, Kai defeated an Org and extracted its Godstone.
Teogonia Episode 4 will continue as Kai loses consciousness after absorbing the blessed Org's Godstone. He will awaken to Aruwe caring for him. He will agree to a request from the Koror people, despite wishing to keep the valley secluded.
Back in the village, Lord Vezin will appoint Kai as a sparring opponent. Unwilling to reveal the extent of his power, Kai will suppress his abilities to avoid exposing his Divine Crest. Jose’s training will continue and further involve Elsa, Aruwe, and Porek’s group.
Teogonia Episode 4, titled ‘A Small Paradise,’ is set to air in Japan on May 3, 2025, at 1:00 am JST. It will be broadcast on BS11, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX at 1:30 am JST that same day, continuing its regular Saturday slot. The series will be available for streaming in Japan via ABEMA.
Japanese fans can also stream the series on pay-per-view basis on d Anime Store, DMM TV, Hulu, Lemino, Telasa, Bandai Channel, and Prime Video, among others. Internationally, Teogonia Episode 4 will be available on Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
