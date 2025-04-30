Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 5: What Does Adonis Have Planned? Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Doubt: For Love of Reason,’ Gaff is crowned king and commanded by the god to find and destroy the Key of Journeys. Belle mourns Runding’s destruction while imprisoned; Adonis visits and threatens to destroy the hilt. He ultimately leaves, giving her some healing ashes.

Adonis then joins Gaff’s court as Sherry begins questioning the god. Bennett and Guinness are also imprisoned, and Guinness is possessed by the former king. Kitty later attacks Sian with a phoenix, while Belle uses the ashes on Runding and hears a voice. The episode ends as Sian's body is found, prompting Gaff's court to dispose of it.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 5 is expected to open with Adonis revealing his true intentions to Gaff and Sherry, likely involving her status and connection to the god. This conversation may be interrupted by Guinness and Bennett, who plan to escape confinement and oppose Gaff regardless of Belle’s decision.

Conflict between the factions is likely to escalate. Meanwhile, Belle is expected to restore Runding completely and escape Schwert Land, concluding the episode with her departure and renewed resolve against the forces working against her.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 5, titled ‘Aufheben: When Flowers Shed Their Buds and Bloom,’ is scheduled to air in Japan on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Depending on regional time zones, international viewers may gain access either later that day or early the next.

In Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms including d Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. Globally, Crunchyroll will stream Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 5 with confirmed dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

