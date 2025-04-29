One Piece Chapter 1148 Returns To The Underworld; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

In ‘What We’re Afraid Of,’ Saul warns Robin that the God's Knights are immortal and urges her to wait for a chance to rescue the children. Gunko restrains the Straw Hats, demands Brook be her music slave, and assaults him when he refuses.

Sommers then broadcasts to Elbaph, declaring ten children, including Colon, are hostages. The MMAs – terrifying constructs resembling angry mothers – prevent the Giants' rescue. Sommers demands Elbaph surrender knowledge and allegiance. Gaban and Robin, refusing to yield, prepare to fight back.

One Piece Chapter 1148 will likely begin with Robin and Gaban choosing opponents – Robin confronting Gunko, while Gaban targets Sommers. Killingham will probably address Ange’s protest, revealing Harald’s cooperation with the World Government. This will reach Elbaph via Transponder Snail, causing mixed reactions from the people.

Jarul may respond silently, his expression grim. Meanwhile, in the Underworld, Luffy and others are expected to hear the broadcast. Loki will likely confirm the truth about Harald, starting a flashback detailing the king’s secret alliance.

One Piece Chapter 1138 will be out on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, May 11, for most international readers. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary due to time zone differences.

Fans can access One Piece Chapter 1138 through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two will offer free access to the chapter, while the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the manga. The chapter will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 24.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

