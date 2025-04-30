The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 81: Maomao And Loulan Confront Shenmei; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of The Apothecary Diaries, titled ‘Feifa,’ began as Maomao enjoys her time within the Pit by killing and consuming the venomous snakes. The guard she had saved earlier then appears, letting her escape upon Kyou-U and Suirei’s request. He also states that the capital forces will be there soon.

Advertisement

Before escaping, she discovers a room where gunpowder is being synthesized from the saltpetre in dung. She hides as Lady Loulan appears, distracting the workers with silver coins before igniting the gunpowder and triggering an explosion. Maomao then follows Loulan to the top of the Iron Fortress.

The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 81 will follow Maomao and Lady Loulan (Shisui) as they attempt to escape the burning Iron Fortress. The explosion is expected to alert Lady Shenmei, who may confront those responsible for the fire.

As Shenmei investigates, her arrival will likely lead to a confrontation that exposes Lady Loulan’s role and true stance within the Shi clan. The chapter may focus on how Loulan’s actions affect her standing and whether Maomao can continue avoiding detection in the aftermath of the blast.

The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 81, titled ‘The Ambush,’ is set to release in Japan on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, which means international readers may see it available during the day on Saturday, May 24, depending on their time zone.

Advertisement

Global fans can read the chapter exclusively on Square Enix’s Manga Up! platform, which is accessible via its website and app. Chapters are usually released in segments of 2–4 parts. In Japan, The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 81 will be available through Monthly Big Gangan or Gangan Online.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from The Apothecary Diaries manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Apothecary Diaries Chapter 80: Maomao Is Thrown Into The Pit; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More