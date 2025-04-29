Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 5: Yuu’s Feelings For Himari Revealed; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Hydrangea And A New Seed,’ Yuu is stunned to hear Himari has joined a Tokyo talent agency and confronts her, leading to a struggle where her necklace breaks. Himari accuses him of favoring Rion. Shinji tells Yuu to decide who matters most.

Hibari reveals that Himari’s stunt was fake and reminds her of the past deal he made to help Yuu succeed. Feeling guilty, Himari plans to apologize, but Yuu surprises her by offering to move in with her. She backs out, and he gives her a ring, secretly holding a purple tulip seed.

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 5 will follow Yuu and Himari after their reconciliation, exploring how their relationship now evolves. The episode should also see more about Yuu’s unspoken feelings for Himari surface more clearly, as they were hinted at previously.

As he begins to spend more time with her and possibly act on these emotions, the apparent shift may stir some unresolved feelings in Rion. Fans can expect to see the air around the trio get charged with romantic tension as their connections deepen in unexpected ways.

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 5, titled ‘A Hunk And Morning Glory Yukata,’ will premiere in Japan on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Additional broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi (May 4), Kansai TV (May 5), and TV Miyazaki (May 9).

ABEMA will stream the episode simultaneously, with broader availability starting May 7 on platforms like U-NEXT, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video Japan. Internationally, Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 5 will stream on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

