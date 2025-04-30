The Dinner Table Detective Episode 5: Reiko Apprehends Chizuru; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Please Be Aware of Two-Timing Affairs File 1,’ Reiko has begun investigating Shinichi Nozaki’s death. Though murder wasn’t obvious, poison was suspected. With Nozaki undressed and missing his phone and keys, Kazamatsuri suspected a romantic partner.

After coworkers confirmed his recent resignation, Reiko and Kazamatsuri learned conflicting witness reports—one saw a tall woman leave the scene, and another saw a short one. Nozaki’s broken phone was recovered, and an autopsy confirmed poisoning. Kageyama suggested the same woman used elevator shoes, identifying Chizuru Morino as the prime suspect.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 5 should follow Reiko as she investigates further into Chizuru Morino, who appears to have used elevator shoes to disguise her height. While initially skeptical of Kageyama’s conclusion, Reiko will begin suspecting the women are one and the same.

As she continues, Reiko will uncover that Nozaki used a dating app to deceive and defraud multiple women for money. With Kageyama’s usual cutting remarks, she will piece together this financial motive and use it to close in on identifying and confronting the murderer.

The Dinner Table Detective Episode 5, titled ‘Please Be Aware of Two-Timing Affairs File 2,’ will release in Japan on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be airing on Fuji TV and later on AT-X.

Most viewers outside Japan can watch it on the same day, with release times varying by individual time zones. The Dinner Table Detective Episode 5 will be available with English subtitles on Amazon Prime Video. Currently, there is no official word regarding an English dub or other language versions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

