Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 5: Bofurin Faces New Enemy; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 5 will likely see the Bofurin group get challenged by a new antagonistic group, so don’t miss it. Here’s the release date, recap and more.
The last episode of Wind Breaker episode, titled ‘The Senpai's Teachings,’ began with Nirei and Suo visiting a sick Sakura, only to discover he lived alone in a sparse apartment. Though they encouraged him to rely on others, he refused. Suo later told Nirei that Sakura hadn’t yet grasped the meaning of emotional support.
When Sakura noticed the supportive notes sent with the supplies, he broke down. Kotoha arrived to affirm his importance to others. The next day, Kaji explained Sakura’s fear of rejection. The episode ended with a flashback revealing Kaji had once felt similarly.
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 5 will likely introduce a new group set to oppose Bofurin. This encounter should directly challenge Sakura’s growth, as he may feel compelled to confront them due to perceived disrespect toward his friends.
The conflict will likely push him further toward understanding and embracing his emotional ties. Unlike previous fights involving Kaji’s squad, another Four King – excluding Toma Hiragi – should accompany Sakura’s grade in this conflict.
As per the official anime website, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 5 is slated for release in Japan on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, international audiences may gain access to the episode as early as Thursday, May 1.
The episode will also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, Disney+, and Prime Video, among others. Globally, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll, which has confirmed that dubbed versions will be offered in multiple languages.
For more updates from the second season of the Wind Breaker anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 4: Bofurin Return To School; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More