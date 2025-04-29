Who Is Don Lorenzo In Blue Lock? Meet The Ace-Eating Libero Of Team Ubers

Blue Lock continues to introduce players who leave a strong impression, both on the field and in the minds of fans. One character, in particular, has sparked curiosity for his wild appearance, strange behavior, and undeniable talent.

With his flashy style and unpredictable personality, he stands apart from even the most skilled competitors in the Neo Egoist League. Keep reading to find out more about Blue Lock’s Italian footballer, Don Lorenzo.

Advertisement

Don Lorenzo is a standout defender from Italy featured in Blue Lock during the Neo Egoist League arc, in Chapter 209. Representing Team Ubers and wearing jersey number 2, Lorenzo serves as the defensive cornerstone of the team.

At just 19 years old, he is already recognized globally as one of the best U-20 center backs and is part of the prestigious New Generation World XI. Known by nicknames like ‘The Ace Eater,’ ‘Zombie,’ and ‘Prince Lore,’ Lorenzo is infamous for shutting down elite forwards – most notably stopping Michael Kaiser’s powerful ‘Kaiser Impact.’

Physically, Lorenzo is 190 cm tall with a lanky build, purple eyes, and messy black hair tipped with purple. His golden teeth, a gift from team captain Snuffy, are a notable part of his appearance in Blue Lock. A mouth with flames around it is tattooed on the back of his neck, and he typically carries an unbothered, half-lidded expression.

Advertisement

Despite his odd looks and eerie dribbling – dubbed ‘Zombie Dribbling’ due to its awkward unpredictability – his movements are incredibly effective. His playing style fits the libero role: a free defender who reads plays early, recovers loose balls, and starts counterattacks.

His strength lies in predictive marking and breaking up attacks before they fully develop. Lorenzo’s obsession with money defines much of his personality in Blue Lock. Growing up in poverty and abandonment, he survived through street scams until Snuffy gave him a lifeline through football.

This backstory explains his constant drive for wealth and loyalty to Snuffy. Outside football, Lorenzo has somewhat eclectic tastes. As per the Blue Lock Egoist Bible Vol 1 and 2, he loves caramel popcorn, rave parties, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Uptown Funk.

His motto is “Life isn't something you should throw away,” and he claims that without football, he would be dead in a gutter. In short, Don Lorenzo is unpredictable, skillful, and unforgettable – both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Blue Lock manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Where To Watch Blue Lock? Full Streaming Guide For The Anime And Movie