The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 17: Maomao Disappears From The Inner Court; Recap, Release Date And More

With Maomao kidnapped, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 17 will see Jinshi begin to desperately search for her. Don’t miss it to see how her cat helps them; get the release details here.
In ‘Festering Resentment,’ Maomao learns that Luomen and Guen are stationed at the clinic. Luomen distributes safety warnings disguised as writing exercises for wider dissemination. At the vocational school, Maomao uncovers connections to past abuses and suspects Shenlü of exploiting patients to educate Shin on abortifacients.
Suirei then confronts Maomao, threatening Shisui and offering the resurrection medicine formula in exchange for her cooperation. Meanwhile, Lakan ‘reports’ the fief circulation to Shishou and the disguised crown prince. Afterward, Ah-Duo and Basen note Maomao’s sudden disappearance, which is distracting Jinshi.
Following Maomao’s disappearance, Jinshi will grow increasingly unsettled in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 17. Luomen will notice that Maomao’s cat is also missing, prompting a search. Discovering the cat leads to a clue regarding her abduction.
Meanwhile, Maomao is taken to a secluded village unfamiliar to her, where preparations for a festival are underway. The episode will reveal more about her captors and their intentions, while Jinshi and his allies begin investigating Maomao’s sudden vanishing. Fans can expect to learn more about Shisui and Suiren as well.
Titled ‘The Fox Village,’ The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 17 is set to release on May 2, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST in Japan. This timing applies specifically to Japanese audiences, with release times varying globally. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax.
Additionally, it will be available on streaming platforms like ABEMA Premium and d Anime Store. For international viewers, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 17 will stream on Crunchyroll roughly 2:30 hours after the Japanese broadcast. It will also be available on Netflix with a subscription.
