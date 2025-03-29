Your Forma Episode 1: Echika Meets Her New Partner; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The anime adaptation of Mareho Kikuishi and Tsubata Nozaki's light novel series Your Forma is premiering in spring 2025. The light novel, first serialized in 2021, blends science fiction and crime suspense in an intriguing alternate future.

But first, what is Your Forma about?

Your Forma takes place in a world where a groundbreaking neural technology, originally developed in 1992 to combat a viral encephalitis pandemic, has evolved into an essential invasive data terminal. This system, known as Your Forma, records everything users see, hear, and feel.

Special investigators called Electrotrackers dive into these collective memories to solve major crimes. Young prodigy Echika Hieda, the youngest Electrotracker, struggles with isolation due to her abilities. She is assigned a new partner, Harold Lucraft, a humanoid Amicus android with unmatched skills.

Your Forma Episode 1 release date and where to watch

Your Forma Episode 1 will debut on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, airing first on TV Asahi's new "IMAnimation W" programming block. Following the broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming locally and internationally. Due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules, the episode may release a day later in some regions.

It will also be available on ABEMA and later on BS Asahi every Friday. While global streaming partners are yet to be confirmed, the Your Forma series is expected to stream with multi-subs on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" YouTube channel.

Expected plot of Your Forma Episode 1

Your Forma Episode 1 may explore the initial dynamic between Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft. As an Electrotracker, Echika is accustomed to pushing her partners beyond their limits, leading to their inevitable failure.

However, Harold, a highly advanced android, is assigned to match her abilities. Their first meeting might depict Echika’s skepticism about Harold’s capabilities, while the episode’s events could challenge her doubts, demonstrating Harold’s potential as a reliable partner.

