Chainsaw Man Chapter 202: Will Yoru Keep Working With Denji? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter, titled ‘Terror Looks Like This!,’ saw Fami try to incite fear by hurling rocks at civilians. The Falling Devil intervenes, deeming her actions to be causing anger rather than terror. She manipulates gravity to make the crowd fall horizontally.

Amidst this, Denji questions Fake Chainsaw Man about his "mistake", but is interrupted by the falling people. Denji saves one woman, prompting Fake Chainsaw Man to make a sexist jab. Yoru reacts violently, blasting the woman’s arm off. Denji, horrified, accuses Yoru of being a Devil. The chapter ends as she mockingly claims she is the only woman he needs.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 202 will likely begin with Denji confronting Yoru about her cruel decision, as she justifies injuring the woman and makes clear she no longer intends to ally with him. This breakdown in their cooperation should begin a brand new turn of events.

The chapter’s focus may then shift to the Death Devil, now likely reunited with Falling and Famine. Observing the destruction they have caused, she may express her dissatisfaction before moving on to the beginning of the next stage of her ‘plan.’

The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 202 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For fans worldwide, this means gaining access to the chapter on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

To read Chainsaw Man Chapter 202, fans can turn to Shueisha's official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application. Please note that while the first two options provide free access to the first three and the latest three chapters of the manga, a paid subscription is required to access the latter.

