Zenshu Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The last episode saw Natsuko becomes a hero among the townsfolk after the Void army’s defeat. During the Harvest Festival, she reluctantly wore a gown and clashed with Unio. As the town celebrated, Luke met Destiny Heartwarming, the mayor’s daughter, whose dream was to run an orphanage but was entangled with a manipulative chairman.

Natsuko encouraged Destiny to pursue her dream independently. When a Void infiltrated disguised as a priest, Natsuko summoned a wrestler-like tiger to defeat it. Destiny, inspired, became friends with Natsuko and resolved to start her orphanage.

With Natusko having noticed Memmeln’s strange behaviour, Zenshu Episode 4 will likely see her investigate the matter on her own. She will be seen recalling a confusing scene from A Tale of Perishing, where Memmeln had attempted to kill Luke without explanation.

In order to uncover the truth of the matter, fans will see Natsuko decide to follow Memmeln in secret. As Natsuko navigates these events, the connection between the anime's storyline and her current reality will become increasingly critical.

According to the anime's official website, Zenshu Episode 4 is scheduled to air in Japan on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version at corresponding times in their regions.

In Japan, Zenshu Episode 4 will be broadcast on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X, and available on streaming platforms like DMM TV, ABEMA, U-NEXT, Netflix, Hulu, and more. It can also be purchased through services like Rakuten TV and J:COM STREAM. Worldwide, the episode will stream on Crunchyroll.

