Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay; reveal Vamika’s little brother came ‘into this world’ on February 15

There have been reports of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second baby for quite some time now. The couple has been tight-lipped about the actress's pregnancy but now they have finally shared the big news. Anushka took to Instagram and shared the big news with her fans about the arrival of her and Virat's baby boy, Akaay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome a baby boy

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note regarding the birth of their baby boy whom she and Virat have named Akaay. The actress revealed that Vamika's brother came into the world on Feb 15. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to

inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka" the note read as saying.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 6 years of marriage

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017 and completed 6 years of marriage last year. The couple is blessed with a cute girl named Vamika who turned 3 last month. Now with Akaay, they are a perfect family of 4.

A few days back, there were reports of Virat withdrawing his name from the first two cricket test matches three days before the Hyderabad Test stating personal reasons. The only word from the BCCI on Kohli came in a media advisory on January 22 where they informed about the former India captain’s withdrawal from the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Vizag respectively. It was earlier speculated that Kohli had taken the leave due to his wife Anushka's pregnancy but the couple decided to remain silent.

Anushka Sharma's work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film couldn't do well at the box office and since then the fans of the actress have been waiting for her comeback. She has been working on her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma, the Biographical Sports Drama is about the life and struggles of former Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in lead roles.