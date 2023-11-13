ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and actress Kim Nam Joo’s upcoming thriller drama Wonderful World to broadcast in 2024

Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo are set to captivate audiences in their upcoming thriller drama, Wonderful World (literal title), scheduled to air next year on MBC's new Friday-Saturday lineup. Currently, Cha Eun Woo is enchanting viewers in the fantasy romance K-drama titled A Good Day to Be a Dog, while Kim Nam Joo, a seasoned actress is celebrated for her performances in TV series like Model, The Boss, and Her House.

On November 13, insiders in the entertainment industry reported that the upcoming K-drama series Wonderful World,starring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo, presently in the filming stage, is slated as a new Friday-Saturday drama on MBC for the upcoming year. In reaction to the news, the production team of Wonderful World confirmed that the K-drama is officially set to air on MBC, though the precise broadcast schedule remains to be concluded.

Featuring a stellar cast including Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Kang Woo, and Im Se Mi, Wonderful World unfolds as an emotional thriller centered around Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo). Devastated by the tragic loss of her son and disheartened by the shortcomings of the legal system, she embarks on a journey for revenge. When the responsible party escapes legal consequences, Eun Soo Hyun takes matters into her own hands to seek justice. Steering this gripping narrative is director Lee Seung Young, known for his work on Tracer, Voice 2, and The Missing.

Kim Nam Joo takes on the role of Eun Soo Hyun, a renowned psychology professor also working as a writer who, after the heartbreaking loss of her young son, descends into profound sadness. Cha Eun Woo, on the other hand, portrays Kwon Sun Yool, navigating a challenging life after leaving medical school until a twist of fate unexpectedly intertwines his path with Eun Soo Hyun's.

Recent activities of Cha Eun Woo

Actor Cha Eun Woo is currently starring in fantasy romance K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog alongside Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo. Adapted from a webtoon by Lee Hey, A Good Day to Be a Dog unfolds narrates the story of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young).

Hae Na hides a very peculiar curse that transforms her into a dog whenever she shares a kiss with a man. The key to breaking this mysterious curse lies in the hands of her colleague Jin Seo Won (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), who, haunted by a forgotten traumatic event, harbors a fear of dogs.

