Cha Eun Woo's first stills for Wonderful World with Kim Nam Joo OUT; singer-actor charms with mysterious, rugged look

MBC's highly anticipated drama Wonderful World has unveiled a sneak peek of Cha Eun Woo. Scheduled to premiere on March 1 KST, right after Knight Flower, the series offers a glimpse into Cha Eun Woo's unique transformation as a rebel against life through its initial stills.

ASTRO'S Cha Eun Woo’s new stills

In the revealed stills, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo embodies Kwon Sun Yool, a mysterious figure hailing from a privileged upbringing but choosing a more rugged path. Departing from his typical warm persona, In one of the stills, Cha Eun Woo radiates a captivating aura, marked by blood stains on his lips and a rebellious glare. He wears a concerned expression as he looks at someone, suggesting a moment of emotional depth and connection within the scene.

In another still, he's captured with messy hair, casually sipping water. Another scene portrays him racing on a motorcycle, as he swiftly moves around with a worried expression on his face, sparking curiosity about his choice of leading his life as a rebel. Additionally, Kwon Sun Yool is depicted working solo on a car within a dimly lit junkyard, highlighting his rugged persona. This role highlights a different side of Cha Eun Woo's acting ability, with subtle facial expressions and a compelling visual change.

More about a Wonderful World

Wonderful World delves into the genre of an emotional thriller, revolving around Eun Soo Hyun (Kim Nam Joo), a woman driven by revenge following the heartbreaking loss of her son. Faced with the frustration of the legal system failing to deliver justice, she takes matters into her own hands. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Kwon Sun Yool, a character leading a turbulent existence post his departure from medical school, whose path unexpectedly intersects with Eun Soo Hyun's.

The production team revealed that Cha Eun Woo's portrayal of Kwon Sun Yool embodies a character who willingly abandoned his aspirations to pursue an entirely divergent path in life. Moreover, Cha Eun Woo's adept performance, conveyed through his gaze and powerful visuals, enriches the depth of his character's narrative. They eagerly asked for viewers' anticipation as Cha Eun Woo will be portraying a captivating and unique character in Wonderful World, showcasing his evolving acting skills. Wonderful World is set to premiere on March 1 at 9:50 PM KST, 6:20 PM IST.

