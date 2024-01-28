ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's solo debut date announced; MV to feature American actress India Eisley

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is all set to make his debut as a soloist. The idol will be marking his debut soon and he will be also holding his first solo concert. His agency confirmed the date of his solo debut and also announced that Hollywood actress India Eisley would be appearing in the music video. He would also be taking the lead in the mystery thriller Wonderful World which is scheduled to release in March.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's solo debut date

Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio confirmed the solo debut date of the idol and actor. The agency confirmed that he would be making a debut on February 15th. They also revealed that he is currently in the USA and preparing for his debut and will be returning on January 30. On January 27, Cha Eun Woo's pictures with India Eisley went viral and it was speculated that the two were dating. But as it was clarified by the agency, the American actress would be featured in Cha Eun Woo's music video.

Cha Eun Woo's recent activities

Cha Eun Woo is starring in a mystery thriller Wonderful World along with Kim Nam Joo which is scheduled to release on March 1. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. There would be a total of 14 episodes and each would be released on Fridays and Saturdays. The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

He would be holding his first solo concert Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator on February 17 in Seoul.

On January 26, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo released a cover of the song Love is Gone. He dedicated the song to late band member Moonbin to mark his birthday.

