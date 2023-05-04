Best Korean Comedy Movies
From romantic comedies to action comedy, here is a list of the funniest and the best Korean comedy movies including films like 200 Pounds Beauty and Extreme Job.
Key Highlight
The world of Korean cinema has managed to be a global phenomenon after the success of films like Train to Busan and Parasite. When it comes to Korean films there are all kinds of genres including fantasy action, romance thriller, horror, and most importantly comedy. While comedy might be an underrated Korean genre, this time we have managed to pick out the best Korean comedy movies of all times that will definitely make you laugh out loud.
We assure you every movie on the list is arguably a must-watch. Bookmark this list for the next time you are on the lookout for an absolute gold mine of laughter. So what are you waiting for? Dive into the list of hilarious and exhilarating Korean gems with a hefty dose of refined comedy, blended with elements of action, fantasy, drama, and crime.
10 Best Korean comedy movies according to their IMDb Ratings
1. Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2013)
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Duration: 127 min
- Star Cast: Seung Ryong Ryu, Kal So Won, Dal Su Oh, Man Sik Jeong
- Director: Hwan Kyung Lee
- Year of release: 2013
- OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
This 2013 movie titled Miracle in Cell No. 7 is a highly-rated Korean drama directed by Hwan Kyung Lee that stars Seung Ryong Ryu, Kal So Won, Dal Su Oh, and Man Sik Jeong among others. The iconic drama is a heartfelt movie that features a tale of love between a mentally-ill dad and his precious daughter.
2. Midnight Runners (2017)
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Duration: 109 min
- Star Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul, Ha Seon Park, Dong Il Sung
- Director: Joo Hwan Kim
- Year of release: 2017
- OTT Platform: Rakuten Viki
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Another Korean comedy movie we highly recommend is Midnight Runners, which is an action comedy with elements of crime and drama. Directed by Joo Hwan Kim, this movie features stars including, Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul, Ha Seon Park, and Dong Il Sung among others. This movie is the story of two students at the Korean National Police University who are great friends. The story takes a big turn when they witness a kidnapping incident.
3. My Annoying Brother (2016)
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport
- Duration: 110 min
- Star Cast: Chranny, Kyung Soo Do, EK Harris, Dae Han Ji
- Director: Soo Kyung Kwon
- Year of release: 2016
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
My Annoying Brother is one of the best Korean comedy movies directed by Soo Kyung Kwon. The sports comedy features stars including Chranny, Kyung Soo Do, EK Harris, and Dae Han Ji among others. Watch the movie to witness a tale of a visually impaired athlete who relies on his estranged brother. The story of these two brothers is not as simple as it seems.
4. Extreme Job (2019)
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Duration: 111 min
- Star Cast: Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, Dong Hwi Lee
- Director: Byeong Heon Lee
- Year of release: 2019
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
Extreme Job is one of the best Korean comedy movies that features elements of action, comedy, crime, and drama. Directed by Byeong Heon Lee, the movie is a complete entertainer that features stars like Seung Ryong Ryu, Lee Hanee, Jin Seon Kyu, and Dong Hwi Lee among others. The plot of the film revolves around an undercover operation that takes an unexpected but entertaining turn.
5. On Your Wedding Day (2018)
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Duration: 110 min
- Star Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Park Bo Young, Kang Ki Young, Jeon Bae Soo
- Director: Lee Seok Geun
- Year of release: 2018
- OTT Platform: Hoopla or Rakuten Viki
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
This 2018 movie titled On Your Wedding Day is another romantic comedy we highly recommend watching. Directed by Lee Seok Geun and starring, Kim Young Kwang, Park Bo Young, Kang Ki Young, and Jeon Bae Soo among others, this movie is about a man who receives a wedding invitation from her high school first love.
6. Exit (2019)
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy
- Duration: 103 min
- Star Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Im Yoon Ah, Du Shim Ko, In Hwan Park
- Director: Lee Sang Geun
- Year of release: 2019
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
Another Korean comedy we highly recommend is Exit. This 2019 movie is about a rock climber who attempts to save the day when a bizarre white gas surrounds a district in Seoul, South Korea. The spooky movie is directed by Lee Sang Geun and features stars like Jo Jung Suk, Im Yoon Ah, Du Shim Ko, and In Hwan Park among several others.
7. The Dude in Me (2019)
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy
- Duration: 122 min
- Star Cast: Park Sung Woong, Jung Jinyoung, Ra Mi Ran, Lee Soo Min
- Director: Kang Hyo Jin
- Year of release: 2019
- OTT Platform: Kocowa, Hoopla, Rakuten Viki
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
This exciting comedy-drama has just the right amount of action and fantasy which makes it a complete entertainer. Directed by Kang Hyo Jin, the movie features the best of Park Sung Woong, Jung Jinyoung, Ra Mi Ran, and Lee Soo Min. Watch this 2019 drama to witness an amusing tale of how a helpless high school student exchanges body with a powerful gangster.
8. Luck-Key (2016)
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Duration: 112 min
- Star Cast: Hae Jin Yoo, Joon Lee, Yun Hie Jo, Ji Yeon Lim
- Director: Kae Byeok Lee
- Year of release: 2016
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
Another exciting movie we recommend watching is Luck-Key. The 2016 comedy-drama also has elements of crime and action which definitely makes it a must-watch. Directed by Kae Byeok Lee, the movie will definitely make you laugh for hours. Featuring the best of Korean stars including Hae Jin Yoo, Joon Lee, Yun Hie Jo, and Ji Yeon Lim among several others, this movie is about a hapless loser who steals the identity of an amnesia patient without realizing that he was actually an assassin.
9. The Thieves (2012)
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime
- Duration: 135 min
- Star Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Su, Jun Ji Hyun
- Director: Dong Hoon Choi
- Year of release: 2012
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki
- IMDb Rating: 6.8 /10
Watching this 2012 movie will definitely be worth it. The movie is directed by Dong Hoon Choi and features stars including Kim Yoon Seok, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Su, and Jun Ji Hyun among others. With elements of action comedy and crime, the movie is set in post-heist South Korea.
10. 200 Pounds Beauty (2006)
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music
- Duration: 120 min
- Star Cast: Ju Jin Mo, Kim Ah Jung, Dong Il Sung, Kim Hyun Sook
- Director: Yong Hwa Kim
- Year of release: 2006
- OTT Platform: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
200 Pounds Beauty is another Korean comedy movie we highly recommend watching. Directed by Yong Hwa Kim, the musical comedy-drama features the best of Ju Jin Mo, Kim Ah Jung, Dong Il Sung, and Kim Hyun Sook among others. The story is about a skillful but obese protagonist who secretly sings on behalf of a pop star. The story takes a huge turn when she goes through extensive plastic surgery and begins a career of her own.
This above list of best Korean Comedy movies is a perfect curation of films that take you on a laughing riot. In fact, for anyone who is looking for a Korean movie that’s full of exciting plots and hysterical characters, the above-mentioned movies are a definite must-watch.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: 15 Best Korean Horror Movies: Train to Busan to The Host
FAQs
‘A postgraduate in Mass Communication, Ayushi enjoys writing about fashion, skincare, and lifestyle. She's ...Read more