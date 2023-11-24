BIBI and Ji Chang Wook's on-screen kiss: Singer opens up about experience working on The Worst of Evil

Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Im Sae Mi, and BIBI took the lead roles in the crime thriller drama The Worst of Evil. The series premiered on September 27 and is streaming on Disney+. BIBI took on the role of Lee Hae Ryeon and shared an on-screen kiss with Suspicious Partner actor Ji Chang Wook. The Vengence singer opened up about her first kiss for the screen.

BIBI talks about her kiss with Ji Chang Wook in The Worst of Evil

In the YouTube show Johyuna's Thursday Night, BIBI, who is known for her songs like Vengeance, opened up about her experience sharing a kiss with Ji Chang Wook in the drama The Worst of Evil. The singer and actor explained that she vigorously brushed her teeth hand and cleaned her tongue before the scene so that Ji Chang Wook wouldn't think of it as a bad memory. She explained that it was her first time filming a kiss scene so she brushed her teeth as strongly and taunting as possible.

Many fans found this anecdote hilarious and laughed at her gestures as she explained the situation. Some also admired her skills given that it was the first time she for filmed a kiss scene.

BIBI's recent activities

On November 17, BIBI and Becky G dropped their Spanish and Korean track Amigos. Though the song is in different languages, their voices blend well together.

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. She took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up in 2018.

In April 2021, she released her EP Life is a Bi... after which, in October she released her track The Weekend. This song was a collaboration with 88rising. In 2022, the singer released her first full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. BIBI's claim to fame was with her track Vengeance. She made her acting debut in 2021 with the movie Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. 2023 saw her appear in three releases which include the films Phantom, Hopeless, and the hit drama The Worst of Evil.

BIBI is known for her iconic and rebellious style. She goes against the norms and sings about risqué topics.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BIBI and Becky G release sensual music video for multilingual track Amigos; Watch