G-Dragon gets ready to mark solo comeback with performance at The Sphere in Las Vegas; reports

G-Dragon signed his contract with the AI company Galaxy Corporation in December 2023. During a press conference, it was revealed that the idol will be making a comeback soon. The rapper was recently under investigation for accused drug use. He was later cleared of all charges. Here are the details of the latest reports of his comeback.

G-Dragon to perform at The Sphere in Las Vegas according to reports

On January 10, a sports media outlet reported that there is an ongoing discussion between G-Dragon and Madison Square Garden. Madison Square Garden is a renowned sports and entertainment company. It has been speculated that G-Dragon will be performing at The Sphere which is a new performance venue. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the venue for its size, capacity and innovativeness.

G-Dragon's recent activities

G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests were conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.

Advertisement

During a press conference held on December 21, Galaxy Corporation's director announced that the rapper had signed a contract with them. It was also revealed that he would be making a comeback in 2024 for which he is preparing.

The rapper spent his new year with his celebrity friends which included Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae, Lim Se Ryung, Jung Woo Sung, Jang Dong Gun, Go So Young and Jung Il Woo.

On December 21, G-Dragon had declared his idea of JUSPEACE Foundation which will be working for drug eradication. The slogan of the foundation is Guard the Peace & Love of Justice. The initial investment of 300 million Won will be paid by G-Dragon. The rapper also revealed the the donation would be made in the name of VIP (BIGBANG's fan).

In his letter, G-Dragon had also mentioned his concerns about the rise in drug consumption among juveniles. The foundation's aim is to spread awareness and bring about social change.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: G-Dragon unveils plans for establishing drug eradication organization JUSPEACE Foundation