Black Salt Dragon reportedly starring Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook holds first script read; eyeing 2024 premiere

Previously reports emerged that Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook will join hands to lead the upcoming rom-com drama Black Salt Dragon. However, though their casting hasn’t been confirmed yet to the public, the drama has already held its first script reading session.

Black Salt Dragon rumored to star Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook holds first script reading session

On June 2, Kim Young Ah, an actress who appeared in Be Melodramatic (2019), One Ordinary Day (2021), and more dramas, posted an exciting Instagram story.

She shared a photo from what’s known as Black Salt Dragon’s first script read. The Instagram story quickly went viral online, with fans expressing excitement to witness the new leading pair Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook.

According to Kim Young Ah’s post, Black Salt Dragon is currently eyeing its release in the second half of 2024.

See Kim Young Ah’s Instagram story here:

More about Black Salt Dragon's casting

Previously, on April 2, several Korean reports emerged stating that Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook had received offers to lead the new webtoon-based drama Black Salt Dragon. At that time tvN representative only said that the casting was being discussed and since then the reports have yet to be confirmed.

However, according to updates, the stars are reportedly gearing up to star in the drama together. Despite no confirmation yet, fans look forward to their appearance in Black Salt Dragon.

Meanwhile, after Kim Young Ah’s Instagram story, she is also rumored to take on a pivotal supporting role in this rom-com.

Plot of Black Salt Dragon

Black Salt Dragon (previously known as Black Flame Dragon) is an upcoming rom-com drama adapted from a Naver webtoon of the same name created by Hyejin Yang.

The narrative of this drama will revolve around a pair of young male and female protagonists in the backdrop of 2000. After coming across each other in a game, the duo falls in love with each other. When they decide to meet in real life, things take turns, unfolding interesting plot points.

The drama will be directed by Lee Soo Hyun, with whom Moon Ga Young collaborated before in Find Me in Your Memory and Shooting Stars. According to previous reports, Black Salt Dragon is slated to begin filming this month.

Produced by Studio Dragon, this upcoming rom-com drama will premiere on tvN.

