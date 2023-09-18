‘BLACKPINK will continue to work hard’: Jennie tearfully remarks on group’s future at BORN PINK tour last day

BLACKPINK concluded their world tour on September 17 with their last performance at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, becoming the first female K-pop artists to hold a concert at the venue. This was their first time performing in Seoul in a year. As the concert came to an end on the night of the 17th, the girls broke down in front of the fans and discussed their feelings and future plans.

BLACKPINK discusses future plans

After successfully wrapping up the massive concert, the members got emotional and shared their feelings with the fans present at the venue. What they said might be a key clue in determining what the future looks like for BLACKPINK and their impending contract renewal with YG Entertainment. With rumours surrounding Lisa rejecting offers to renew the contract, fans have been worried and curious.

During the concert, Jennie said, “BLACKPINK will continue to work hard and show their cool side in future”, which led to the fans rejoicing and speculating that the group is likely to stay together for a long long time.

Member Rosé also added, “It feels like we’ve become one with BLINK, and although this is our last (last day for BORN PINK concert), it feels like we will be together forever.”

Details of BORN PINK tour

The BORN PINK world tour held 66 concerts across 34 cities. It kicked off last year in Seoul and finally concluded in September 2023 in the same city. The tour gathered more than 1.8 million audience. For their last concert in Gocheok Sky Dome, the girls performed all their mega hits from their debut song BOOMBAYAH to their most recent Pink Venom. The global artists also individually performed their solo songs.

The tour was a success as BLINKs couldn't stop raving about the performances and how powerful they were on stage. It was very emotional for BLACKPINK too. While giving her speech, Lisa even counted that it had been 2,596 days with BLINKS and that she was very grateful to them for making her 20s shine. Before ending the concert they thanked all the staff, dancers, musicians and the audience for all their hard work and love.

