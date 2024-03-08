BLACKPINK's Jennie and Matt Champion enchant with mesmerizing single Slow Motion; Listen here

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Matt Champion released their mesmerizing track Slow Motion. The two artists met each other at Coachella 2023. Listen to the track here.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Mar 08, 2024  |  11:05 AM IST |  8.5K
Jennie: courtesy of ODD ATELIER
Jennie: courtesy of ODD ATELIER

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Matt Champion released their single Slow Motion. Earlier this month, both the artists had teased this release on their social media, creating expectations among fans. Their entrancing song met all the expectations and hype. This release marked Jennie's first music drop in 2024 and her first since she established her agency. Here are more details of the collaboration. 

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Matt Champion drop Slow Motion 

On March 8, BLACKPINK member Jennie and Matt Champion released their track Slow Motion. Jennie starts off with her magical vocals which is followed by Matt Champion's intense rap. The song initiates on a mellow and entrancing note but changes into a more powerful track with beats. Listen to the song here. 

