BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals cover image for upcoming single with Matt Champion titled Slow Motion

Jennie of BLACKPINK is finally returning with new music this month. This will be the first release by the artist for 2024. Jennie teased a possible collaboration with BROCKHAMPTON’s Matt Champion on her Instagram story with an unreleased sample where she was singing and tagged the American rapper. In response, the rapper also tagged Jennie in his story and shared a demo sample of both of them singing, a few days ago. The excitement has been rising since around the music both stars were cooking up. Finally, there is an update.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals cover image for upcoming single Slow Motion with BROCKHAMPTON’s Matt Champion

Jennie’s label ODD ATELIER posted the cover image of the upcoming single Slow Motion with the American rapper Matt Champion, which he released on his Instagram handle a few hours ago.

The cover image is an artistic depiction of a disheveled girl lying on the ground holding out her hand towards a black circular object filled with numbers, depicting time that does not wait for anyone. The single Slow Motion will be a drum and bass song with a relaxed and dream-like theme. The track will be featured as the third single on the upcoming debut album of Matt Champion, titled Mika’s Laundry. The song is set to be released tomorrow March 8 at midnight EST. The single hints at a novel style for the BLACKPINK member and adds to the anticipation.

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jennie is a South Korean rapper, singer, and actress. She has been a member of the girl K-pop girl group BLACKPINK since 2016. After parting ways with YG Entertainment she launched her label in November 2023, ODD ATELIER. As a solo artist, her last single was You & Me released on October 6, 2023. She later collaborated with The Weekend on the single One of the Girls along with Lily Rose Depp. Jennie in her new list of achievements, crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify and became the first K-pop soloist to do so without an album.

She recently attended the Chanel fashion show at the Paris Fashion Week dressed in a beautiful black Chanel dress, looking as graceful as ever.

