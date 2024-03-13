BLACKPINK's Jennie and TXT's Yeonjun match each other's chaotic energy in Apartment 404 episode teaser

BLACKPINK's Jennie and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun displayed their cute chemistry together in the latest episode teaser of Apartment 404. The variety show is based on true incidents which occur in South Korean apartments. The cast including BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha work together to solve the mysteries of the apartment and unlock the secrets.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and TXT's Yeonjun's perfect chemistry in Apartment 404

TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Yeonjun will be making a guest appearance on the variety show Apartment 404. The latest episode teaser revealed the perfect chaotic energy shared by BLACKPINK member Jennie and Yeonjun. In the teaser, the two were seen solving a puzzle together. Moreover, as Jennie was playing the drums and singing loudly along with Cha Tae Hyun, a frustrated Yeonjun exclaims, 'They are very loud'. Netizens anticipate the episode featuring the two idols eagerly. It is scheduled to premiere on March 15. Apartment 404 is streaming on Prime Video.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Popular MC Yoo Jae Suk, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, Running Man's Yang Se Chan, Alchemy of Soul's Oh Na Ra, Moving's Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Jung Ha are part of the star cast. Apartment 404 is Jennie's first venture as a permanent member of a variety show.

Apartment 404 is produced by Jung Chul Min. The producer worked with Running Man from 2016 to 2020 and has gained success for programs like Sixth Sense which starred celebrities like Lee Sang Yeob, Yoo Jae Suk, Jessie and Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Jeon So Mi.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and TXT's Yeonjun's recent activities

On March 8, BLACKPINK member Jennie and Matt Champion released their track Slow Motion. Jennie starts off with her magical vocals which is followed by Matt Champion's intense rap. The track marks her first release in the year 2024. Moreover, this is her first music since she launched her agency OOD ATELIER.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are all geared up to mark their comeback on April 1 with their mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW. The group will be holding a three-day concert in Seoul TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE which will go on from May 3-5.

