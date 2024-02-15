BLACKPINK's Jennie shows her fun and chaotic side in Yoo Jae Suk starrer Apartment 404 latest teaser

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is back to her best as she returns to variety shows in the latest teaser of tvN’s Yoo Jae Suk starrer Apartment 404. tvN’s new variety show Apartment 404 has already become the new talk of the town creating quite a lot of buzz with a spectacular cast on board.

Apartment 404’s new teaser drops; BLACKPINK’s Jennie looks adorable

tvN has dropped a new teaser of the variety show starring Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and more. The teaser promises opulence of laughter and mystery with the chance to see your favorite stars and idols thriving in the peculiar setting of the show.

Jennie of BLACKPINK can be seen having a whale of a time as she unravels how to advance in the show. Excitement increases as the surprised and confused faces of the cast make you wonder about the task they might be facing. BLACKPINK's Jennie is intrigued by the setups, playing and moving with a big striking smile. Running, reveling in fun, the BLACKPINK star looks overjoyed with her fellow residents of Apartment 404.

Fans react on X after watching Blackpink’s Jennie in the latest teaser of Apartment 40

Apartment 404: story, cast, and more

Yoo Jae Suk, the uncrowned king of variety shows, along with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Alchemy of Soul’s Oh Na Ra, Moving’s Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Jung Ha, and Running Man’s Yang Se Chan are the new residents of Apartment 404. They will trace inexplicable incidents happening in their apartment based on real-life incidents. Not just extraordinary circumstances but also different periods will be faced by the residents in each episode.

Jennie of BLACKPINK is returning to the variety show scene four years after her last show Village Survival, The Eight in 2018. Jeong Cheol Min is the director of Apartment 404, known for shows like Running Man, and Sixth Sense. The show is set to release on February 23 on Prime Video. The unique storyline and settings of the show are increasing excitement among fans as they wait eagerly for the show’s release.

