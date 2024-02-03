BLACKPINK's Jennie gives glimpse of ODD ATELIER office with grand opening party; same venue as Transit Love 3 set

BLACKPINK's Jennie celebrated the launch of her label, ODD ATELIER, by hosting a stylish and fashionable welcome party. The event was attended by representatives from various global brands, including Chanel, Adidas, Tamburins, Gentle Monster, and more, who expressed their support for the artist.

Jennie’s luxurious new office for the label ODD ATELIER

After the revelation that BLACKPINK members were no longer pursuing solo activities with YG Entertainment, the online community buzzed with excitement when Jennie announced the establishment of her own company. On February 1, as news spread that Jennie had officially opened her company's office, new photos surfaced, courtesy of some fortunate individuals associated with brands closely collaborating with Jennie. It is said to be in the same area as the set of ongoing dating variety show, Transit Love 3 (aka EX-change 3).

True to Jennie's style, visitors were treated to a delightful spread of food and sweets. As an extra touch, everyone in attendance received a special gift, and Jennie expressed her gratitude for the support received.

The office also featured a space where brands could leave messages. The office's decor radiated elegance and sophistication, maintaining the sleek and minimalist aesthetic associated with OA.

However, netizens were taken aback when they learned that the office's sofa came with a hefty price tag of over USD 31,000. Despite the luxurious appearance, the office also showcased Jennie's personality. Known for her love of capybaras, fans were thrilled to discover a capybara claw machine in the office, complete with plushies adorned with the company's name on ribbons.

The photos and videos shared online delighted BLINKs, who appreciated the attention to detail in Jennie's office.

Consistently going above and beyond, Jennie puts her all into everything she does, whether it's adorning her office or welcoming her guests, showcasing why she is the epitome of the IT girl.

More about Jennie

Jennie Kim, a prominent South Korean pop singer, is widely recognized as a member of the popular K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Her journey began with studies in New Zealand, followed by her entry into YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010. Jennie gained significant acclaim after appearing in G-Dragon's music video for That XX and collaborating on his single Black. She officially debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016, and on November 12, 2018, she made her solo debut with the song SOLO.

In July 2022, it was announced that Jennie would be part of the HBO drama series The Idol, created by Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. Sharing the screen with Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debby Ryan, Jennie is set to showcase her acting skills. In a significant development on December 24, 2023, Jennie revealed the establishment of her own agency, named OA (ODD ATELIER). Notably, while her group activities with BLACKPINK will continue under the management of YG Entertainment, her solo ventures will be overseen by OA.

