POLL: Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, or Lisa; VOTE for your favorite solo track by BLACKPINK member

As BLACKPINK continues to collectively conquer the global music scene, each member has also ventured into the solo spotlight, leaving fans thrilled with their talents. Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa have all graced us with mesmerizing solo tracks, creating a delightful dilemma for fans worldwide.

Whether it's the charisma of Jennie's SOLO, You & Me, the elegance in Jisoo's FLOWER and All Eyes On Me, the emotional depth of Rosé's On the Ground and Gone, or the fierce energy of Lisa's LALISA and Money, each member brings a unique flavor to their solo endeavors.

Now, it's your turn to voice your choice! Dive into the poll and vote for your favorite BLACKPINK member's solo track, supporting their artistic journey and showcasing the diversity within the group. The vibrant solo projects reflect the individual strengths and styles of these talented artists, making it an exciting moment for BLACKPINK and their devoted fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: POLL: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook; Vote for your favorite BTS member