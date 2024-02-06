BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes history on Billboard Hot 100; breaks own record with One of the Girls

Jennie from BLACKPINK has surpassed her previous achievements on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. In the previous month, Jennie made history on the Hot 100 chart with her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, One of the Girls, featured in their HBO series The Idol. The song reached No. 58 on the chart, setting a new record as the highest-ranking accomplishment by a female K-pop soloist thus far.

Jennie’s One of the Girls breaks her record on Billboard Hot 100

On February 6, according to local time, Billboard unveiled that One of the Girls had reached a new peak at No. 58 on the Hot 100 chart in its sixth week, surpassing its previous record as the highest-charting song by a female Korean soloist. Furthermore, Jennie has made history as the first female K-pop soloist to have a song on the Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks. Apart from Billboard Hot 100, One of the Girls also rebounded to No. 7 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 11 on the Global 200 chart this week. Additionally, it made its debut on the Streaming Songs chart at No. 44.

Meanwhile, the upcoming tvN variety show Apartment 404 signifies Jennie's return to regular variety programming following her participation in Village Survival, the Eight. Directed by Jung Chul Min, acclaimed for his work on the highly regarded tvN variety series Sixth Sense, Apartment 404 is a reality variety program set within the confines of an apartment, where six occupants reside. Together, they embark on a quest to uncover the mysteries surrounding extraordinary events within their living space. Joining Jennie in the cast are esteemed personalities including Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan.

More about Jennie

Jennie Kim, a prominent figure in South Korean pop music, is widely acclaimed as a member of the renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Her journey commenced with education in New Zealand, followed by her entry into YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010. Jennie garnered considerable attention after her appearances in G-Dragon's music video for That XX and her collaboration on his single Black. She officially debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016, and on November 12, 2018, she made her solo debut with the song SOLO.

In July 2022, it was announced that Jennie would join the cast of the HBO drama series The Idol, created by Abel The Weeknd Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. Sharing the screen with Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debby Ryan, Jennie is poised to exhibit her acting prowess. In a significant development on December 24, 2023, Jennie disclosed the establishment of her own agency, OA (ODD ATELIER). Notably, while her group endeavors with BLACKPINK will continue under the management of YG Entertainment, her solo ventures will be handled by OA.

Kudos to Jennie for her achievement.

