BLACKPINK’s Jennie supports friend GOT7’s Yugyeom for new album TRUST ME release

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been showing her support for friend Yugyeom’s first album TRUST ME. GOT7’s Yugyeom released his first album TRUST ME on February 21, 2024. BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently took to her Instagram handle and left encouraging comments on Yugyeom’s post with the TRUST ME’s title song 1 Minute’s Music Video.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie supports her friend GOT7’s Yugyeom first album TRUST ME release

BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to Instagram and hyped up her friend showing her support for GOT7’s Yugyeom’s first album release titled TRUST ME. She commented “Congratulations Gyeom-ah” on GOT7’s Yugyeom’s post with the music video of his new album’s title song, 1 MINUTE. Many fans were filled with endearment to see BLACKPINK’s Jennie supporting her friend. They all loved her acts of encouragement and support. BLACKPINK’s Jennie further shared the poster of TRUST ME, GOT7’s Yugyeom’s first full album. She again congratulated her friend and called him cool and even urged her fans to go and listen to Yugyeom’s music. “Yuyeom-ah congratulations on the release of your album (You're so) cool Everyone go listen to Gyeom-i's songs”

Advertisement

Fans recently got to know about this friendship between Jennie of BLACKPINK and GOT7’s Yugyeom when they both attended WOODZ’s concert, their other common friend. A video where Jennie was hyping up Yugyeom surfaced, she was trying to get WOODZ to notice Yugyeom and his little dance. Jennie coming out to support her friend Yugyeom is being loved by all fans, they are loving this friendship of both idols and they are all about it.

Know more about TRUST ME, Yugyeom’s new album

GOT7’s Yugyeom released his first album TRUST ME on February 21. The album resonates with good vibes and smashing music notes. Yugyeom has collaborated with many artists on TRUST ME like SUMIN, punchnello, Sik-k, and Lee Hi. The title song of the album, 1 MINUTE’s music video is all peppy, colorful, and layered with Yugyeom’s artistic personality. The song is a pop and hip-hop one that sings how only 1 minute is enough to connect with someone. He asks the other person to just spare one minute as that is all that it takes to get close to someone. The song with its catchy lyrics and peppy notes has been enchanting fans.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: GOT7's Yugyeom needs 'just 1 Minute' to groove in new music video for Trust Me comeback EP; watch