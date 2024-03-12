BLACKPINK’s Jisoo donates solo YouTube channel’s revenue to children's rights cause; Details inside

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is known as a kind-hearted K-pop idol, who always captivates the fans with her warm gestures and exceptional fan service. The recent update about her donation has taken the internet by storm, showcasing once again her benevolent personality.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo donates all profit from solo YouTube channel to NGO

According to Korean media updates on March 12, the BLACKPINK vocalist has donated all the revenue from her YouTube channel to an international NGO that caters to children's rights cause. The donation will reportedly be used for Vietnam’s Ca Mau province’s mangrove forest restoration project.

In January 2023, Jisoo launched her own YouTube channel with the ambition of using all proceeds for good causes. “It will serve a good purpose, so I hope everyone feels happy”, the FLOWER singer stated.

With this latest gesture, Jisoo has once again proved her positive influence, making the fans impressed.

More about BLACKPINK member Jisoo

Meanwhile, following the individual contract expirations with YG Entertainment, all BLACKPINK members ventured into solo activities.

As Jennie and Lisa established their agencies, Jisoo followed suit, while Rosé is yet to confirm the same.

In February, the K-pop icon finally unraveled the official website for her own agency BLISSOO, adding one more achievement to her superstar portfolio. Upon the revelation, supporters showered Jisoo with praise and admiration while looking forward to her solo comeback with her new label.

According to the website, BLISSOO symbolizes absolute joy and diverse charm, which founder Kim Jisoo wishes to gift the fans in the future.

On this day, as she radiated her nurturing, composed, and innovative energy, BLINKS (BLACKPINK’s fandom name) couldn’t help but extend their utmost support to the beloved K-pop idol’s future endeavors.

Meanwhile, Jisoo continues to soar high in the realm of music, fashion, beauty, TV, and beyond. Recently, she charmed the fans at the prestigious Paris Fashion Week 2024, where she attended the DIOR show as the brand’s ambassador.

With a chic black blazer mini dress paired with a hint of a white-collared shirt, the actress-singer graced the event, cementing her exceptional presence as a global fashion icon.

In addition, Jisoo is yet again slated to make her comeback as an actress with the upcoming zombie drama Influenza (working title), alongside, Park Jeong Min, Kim Joon Han, Kim Chan Hyung, and Lee Hak Joo.

