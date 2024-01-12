BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s individual profiles deleted from YG Entertainment’s website

YG Entertainment has formally excluded the individual names of BLACKPINK members from its website, indicating to fans that the members now have the liberty to pursue solo ventures independent of the company.

Fans noticed the absence of BLACKPINK members' names from YG Entertainment's website banner on January 11, 2024, confirming that the members have opted not to renew their contracts entirely. Instead, they chose to remain with the company solely for group activities. Fans appreciate this strategic move, seeing it as a liberating development that allows the members to pursue individual projects and interests without the constraints of the company.

Throughout 2023, there was a lot of talk about BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s contract renewals with YG Entertainment. Eventually, at the end of the year, it was revealed that the members had re-signed as a group but would also be doing their own thing outside the company. It's worth mentioning that Jennie started her own company called Odd Atelier. After this news came out, people on the internet got really excited about what the members would do next. They were looking forward to Jisoo's filming projects, Lisa's upcoming show in Paris, and Rosé and Jennie's work in the studio. Many people felt that YG Entertainment had held them back in the past.

BLACKPINK fans are celebrating the members' newfound autonomy after their contracts with YG Entertainment expired in August 2023. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have entered a fresh career phase, set free from their former agency. This marks a pivotal moment for the globally renowned group, now free from exclusive terms, allowing them to explore solo ventures, collaborations, and personal creative pursuits. Fans eagerly anticipate diverse projects from each member, expressing strong support for BLACKPINK's newfound independence. Social media is buzzing with excitement and speculation about the members' upcoming endeavors.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with the single album Square One, featuring hits like Whistle and Boombayah, they continued with Square Two. Successive songs like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (2018), Kill This Love (2019), and How You Like That (2020) became major hits. Their Born Pink World Tour (2022–23) achieved the highest-grossing status for a concert tour by a female group.

