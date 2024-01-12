How did BLACKPINK influence Mean Girls 2024 reboot? Movie’s choreographer reveals
The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK reportedly inspired the choreographies and dance sequences of Mean Girls 2024 as revealed by the film’s choreographer. Read on to know more.
-
Mean Girls 2024’s choreographer mentions being inspired by BLACKPINK
-
Kyle Hanagami had previously worked with BLACKPINK and used them as an inspiration for the film
BLACKPINK reportedly served as a source of inspiration for the choreographies in the musical film Mean Girls 2024. According to the film's choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, BLACKPINK played a significant role in influencing the dance routines, as revealed in an interview.
BLACKPINK, featuring the immensely talented members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, continues to dominate global charts. Renowned for their exceptional singing, dancing, and fashion prowess, the group captivates audiences with their outstanding dance skills, creating an enchanting experience for fans worldwide.
BLACKPINK inspires the dance sequences of Mean Girls 2024
Choreographer Kyle Hanagami had a standout moment on the red carpet, expressing his admiration for BLACKPINK as his muse in a chat with the MTV Golden Globe Awards host. He shared insights into drawing inspiration from the K-pop girl group's choreography for his current project, Mean Girls Reboot film. Notably, Kyle has previously worked his choreographic magic with BLACKPINK and various other K-pop girl groups.
Kyle Hanagami played a key role in crafting iconic dance routines for BLACKPINK's major hits, including DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, As If It Was Your Last, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and Jisoo's Flower.
His latest venture involved choreographing for the eagerly awaited American drama, Mean Girls. On the red carpet, he shared how BLACKPINK's dance moves served as inspiration for the drama's choreography. Kyle expressed that considering this generation grew up watching BLACKPINK, he infused a touch of their influence into the Christmas dance, saying, "let’s put a little bit of inspiration from BLACKPINK in there.”
BLACKPINK fans are eagerly anticipating the inclusion of BLACKPINK-inspired choreography in the movie, especially given the group's history of covering the classic Jingle Bells Rock dance in concerts, inspired by the original Mean Girls.
The fact that these remarks come directly from the group's former choreographer adds significant excitement for fans worldwide. Kyle Hanagami singling out BLACKPINK as his inspiration among the many major artists he has worked with has fans on Twitter expressing admiration and pride for the group's global impact.
In addition to his impact on K-pop, Hanagami has left an indelible mark on the dance routines of numerous popular songs across pop and R&B genres. His collaborations span a diverse range of artists, including TWICE, EXO, Girls' Generation, aespa, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor, and more.
BLACKPINK’s recent activities
On December 6, YG Entertainment officially confirmed reaching an agreement with their board of directors for exclusive group contracts with all four BLACKPINK members. While the members have committed to continuing with the agency for BLACKPINK's activities, on December 29th, it was announced that there would be no extensions for their individual contracts concerning solo endeavors.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: YG Ent. announces BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo won't renew solo contracts for individual pursuits
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more