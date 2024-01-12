How did BLACKPINK influence Mean Girls 2024 reboot? Movie’s choreographer reveals

BLACKPINK reportedly served as a source of inspiration for the choreographies in the musical film Mean Girls 2024. According to the film's choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, BLACKPINK played a significant role in influencing the dance routines, as revealed in an interview.

BLACKPINK, featuring the immensely talented members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé, continues to dominate global charts. Renowned for their exceptional singing, dancing, and fashion prowess, the group captivates audiences with their outstanding dance skills, creating an enchanting experience for fans worldwide.

BLACKPINK inspires the dance sequences of Mean Girls 2024

Choreographer Kyle Hanagami had a standout moment on the red carpet, expressing his admiration for BLACKPINK as his muse in a chat with the MTV Golden Globe Awards host. He shared insights into drawing inspiration from the K-pop girl group's choreography for his current project, Mean Girls Reboot film. Notably, Kyle has previously worked his choreographic magic with BLACKPINK and various other K-pop girl groups.

Kyle Hanagami played a key role in crafting iconic dance routines for BLACKPINK's major hits, including DDU-DU DDU-DU, Ice Cream, As If It Was Your Last, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and Jisoo's Flower.

His latest venture involved choreographing for the eagerly awaited American drama, Mean Girls. On the red carpet, he shared how BLACKPINK's dance moves served as inspiration for the drama's choreography. Kyle expressed that considering this generation grew up watching BLACKPINK, he infused a touch of their influence into the Christmas dance, saying, "let’s put a little bit of inspiration from BLACKPINK in there.”

BLACKPINK fans are eagerly anticipating the inclusion of BLACKPINK-inspired choreography in the movie, especially given the group's history of covering the classic Jingle Bells Rock dance in concerts, inspired by the original Mean Girls.

The fact that these remarks come directly from the group's former choreographer adds significant excitement for fans worldwide. Kyle Hanagami singling out BLACKPINK as his inspiration among the many major artists he has worked with has fans on Twitter expressing admiration and pride for the group's global impact.

In addition to his impact on K-pop, Hanagami has left an indelible mark on the dance routines of numerous popular songs across pop and R&B genres. His collaborations span a diverse range of artists, including TWICE, EXO, Girls' Generation, aespa, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor, and more.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment officially confirmed reaching an agreement with their board of directors for exclusive group contracts with all four BLACKPINK members. While the members have committed to continuing with the agency for BLACKPINK's activities, on December 29th, it was announced that there would be no extensions for their individual contracts concerning solo endeavors.

